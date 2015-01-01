पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मैथिल समाज को एकजुट होने की अपील:मैथिल ब्राह्मण महासभा में स्मारिका का विमोचन

जोगबनी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मारिका विमोचन के दौरान मैथिल ब्राह्मण महासभा के गणमान्य लोग।

मैथिल ब्राह्मण महासभा जिला कार्यसमिति मोरंग के बैनर तले मैथिल ब्राह्मण महासभा जिला युवा कार्य समिति की तरफ से कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर एक स्मारिका का विमोचन किया गया। समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में मैथिल ब्राह्मण सभा के केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष इंजीनियर भगवान झा उपस्थित थे। वही अतिथि के रूप में मैथिली सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष डॉ.एसएन झा, डॉ. सुरेंद्र मिश्र, मैथिल ब्राह्मण महासभा सप्तरी के अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र झा, मैथिली सेवा समिति सिरहा के अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र झा, मैथिली सेवा समिति प्रदेश 2 युवा संघ के अध्यक्ष जानकी रमन झा, भारत नेपाल मैत्री समाज के संस्थापक संयोजक वरुण मिश्रा सहित अन्य अतिथि मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्य अतिथि भगवान झा ने कहा कि मैथिल ब्राह्मण आर्य के श्रेणी में रखकर सरकार भेदभाव कर रही है। उन्होंने मैथिल समाज को एकजुट होने का अपील करते । जिला कार्य समिति मोरंग के अध्यक्ष डॉ.सुरेंद्र नारायण मिश्र की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि ने मैथिल ब्राह्मण सभा को जातीय संस्था बताते हुए कहा की सभी मिथिला के जात जाति का पहचान हेतु मिथिला संस्कृति अध्ययन केंद्र स्थापना की जा रही है। कार्यक्रम में महिला सहभागियों ने बेटा बेटी,बेटी बहु में भेदभाव, दहेज प्रथा आदि सामाजिक विकृति पर प्रहार करते हुए मंचासीन अतिथियों को इस ओर ध्यान आकृष्ट कराया। मंच का सफल संचालन जितेंद्र झा कर रहे थे। इस मौके अप्पन बिराटगढ़ परोपकार समाज के अध्यक्ष बसुंधरा झा, अंतरराष्ट्रीय मिथिला महोत्सव जोगबनी के कार्यकारी संस्थापक संयोजक माला मिश्रा, राजदेवी संगीतकला क्रेंद की अध्यक्ष विद्या मिश्रा, मधेशी महिला नागरिक समाज की अध्यक्ष आशा झा,अंतरराष्ट्रीय मिथिला महोत्सव जोगबनी के सलाहकार व समाजसेवी लक्ष्मीकांत झा, शिक्षाविद प्रकाश नारायण झा, मैथिली एसोसिएशन नेपाल का महासचिव राजेश झा, पत्रकार प्रकाश प्रेमी, ऋतु झा, प्रीति झा, ज्योतिष शारदानंद मिश्र, पवन झा सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें