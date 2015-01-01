पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जला आशियाना:खाना बनाने के दौरान लगी आग, सिलेंडर फटने से आग हुआ भयावह, तीन दर्जन परिवारों के घर जलकर राख

जोकीहाटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोकीहाट थाना क्षेत्र के काकन पंचायत अंतर्गत वार्ड नंबर 4 में लगी आग को बुझाते ग्रामीण।
  • जोकीहाट थाना क्षेत्र के काकन पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर-4 की घटना, लाखों का हुआ नुकसान
  • अग्निकांड में पीड़ितों सभी मजदूर तबके के परिवार के है, अब उनके पास रहने का संकट गहराया

जोकीहाट थाना क्षेत्र के काकन पंचायत अंतर्गत वार्ड नंबर 4 में रविवार को खाना पकाने के क्रम में लगी आग से घर में रखा एक गैस सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट कर गया। जिससे तीन दर्जन से अधिक परिवारों के घर जलकर राख हो गया। अग्निकांड की सूचना पर दो मिनी दमकल और अररिया से एक बड़ी दमकल आने के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। जब तक आग पर काबू पाया जाता तब तक तीन दर्जन परिवारों के घर जलकर राख हो गए। पीड़ितों में सभी मजदूर तबके के परिवार हैं। पीड़ितों ने बताया कि इस घटना में बाइक, आधा दर्जन मवेशी, मील, कीमती लकड़ियां, सभी के घरों के छत में लगे लाखों के टीन जलकर खाक हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस घटना में लगभग 60 लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति नष्ट हो गया है। इन परिवारों के सारे सामान जल गए। कुछ लोग छोटे मोटे किसान भी हैं। अग्निकांड की सूचना पर हल्का कर्मचारी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवारों को तसल्ली देने में लगे हैं। तत्काल सहायता के लिए प्लास्टिक देने की बात कर रहे हैं। अग्नि पीड़ितों में अय्यूब, तजम्मुल, सरवर, मसूद रिजवान, मसोमात नसीमा, मो. शाहिद, असहाब, मस्वविर, निसार अहमद अबसार अहमद अखलाक जलील, मजाक, शरीफ, जमशेद, शमशाद, नसीम, जहांगीर, परवेज, आशाउद्दीन, अजीम, नजीम, आजाद मसोमात खुतेजा, नसीम, लुकमान, दबीर, सिद्दीक, शमीम, जुम्मन, अफजल, सनिर, मसोमात लाखो, इमरान, अकबर, कौसर बीबी फातमा, मो.नईम, मिनहाज, मो अरसद, सद्दाम, हासिम आदि के घर जल गए।

किसी का आंटा चक्की हुआ खाक, तो किसी का मवेशी झुलसा

खाना बनाने के क्रम में लगी आग में नकद राशि सहित बाइक, मील , सीसम की लड़की जल कर राख हो गया। वहीं कई मवेशी झुलस गए तो कई घायल अवस्था में निकाला गया। जानकारी के अनुसार अग्निकांड में सद्दाम का आटा चक्की मील जल गया। साथ हीं उसके घर में रखा कीमती लकड़िया सिसम, सखुआ लगभग दो लाख से अधिक नुकसान हुआ।वहीं अखलाक का मोटरसाइकिल घर में था जो जलकर खाक हो गया। जमशेद नामक व्यक्ति का मवेशी जलकर राख और कई मवेशी घायल अवस्था में फरार हो गए। जहांगीर का घर बन्द रहने से कोई सामान निकाल नहीं पाया। दरअसल जमशेद की हाल में शादी हुई है। कोई सामान बाहर नहीं कर पाया। अजीमुद्दीन व नजीमुद्दीन नगदी भी जलने की बात बताई। जमशेद व सद्दाम का गाय अग्निकांड में झुलस गया। नसीम व जसीम के लगभग चार लाख के समान जल कर राख हो गए।

शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग लाखों के पाट जलकर राख

भरगामा | थाना क्षेत्र के महथावा बाजार के समीप रविवार को पटसन के गोदाम में बिजली शॉर्ट सर्किट से अचानक आग लगने के कारण लाखों रुपए का पटसन जलकर राख में तब्दील हो गया है। जानकारी अनुसार रविवार की दोपहर महथावा बाजार के समीप अशोक भगत के पटसन के गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई। गोदाम में पांच सौ क्विंटल के लगभग पटसन रखा गया था। अचानक आग लगने से गोदाम के बगल में अवस्थित घर में रखा सामान पलंग, कुर्सी सहित कपड़ा, खाद, बीज जलकर राख हो गया। पीड़ित अशोक भगत ने बताया आग बिजली के शाट सर्किट के कारण आग लगी है। हालाकि अग्निशमन शमन दस्ता के घटनास्थल पर पहुंच जाने के कारण आग पर काबू किया गया। आग पर काबू पाने में स्थानीय मुखिया प्रतिनिधि मनीलाल भगत, अनिल भगत, तिलक चंद राम, राम दास, मुरारी दास, बिलास भगत, संजय दास सहित ग्रामीण की सराहनीय भूमिका रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें