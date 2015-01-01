पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:राजद वालों की करतूत बेहद अफसोस जनक और अत्यंत घिनौनी: विधायक

जोकीहाट13 घंटे पहले
सिसौना पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी लेते मीम के विधायक।
  • जोकीहाट के विधायक शाहनवाज आलम ने बड़े भाई पर लगाया है हमला का आरोप
  • दो भाइयों के बीच हुई विवाद पर पहुंचे एआईएमआईएम के चार विधायक
  • सिसौना हम लोगों की राजनीतिक पाठशाला रहा: अखरुल ईमान

जोकीहाट में एआईएमआईएम के विधायक शाहनवाज आलम के घर उनके ही बड़े भाई पूर्व सांसद राजद प्रत्याशी सरफराज आलम अपने समर्थकों के साथ हमला के आरोप पर पार्टी के सभी मिम विधायक सिसौना पहुंचे। अख्तरुल इमान ने कहा कि एआईएमआईएम विधायक के घर घटना कर राजद वालों ने घिनोना व बेहद शर्मनाक करतूत किया है। घटना की भर्त्सना करते ऑल इंडिया मजलिस ए इत्तिहादुल मुसलमीन के बिहार अध्यक्ष व अमोर के नव निर्वाचित विधायक अखरुल ईमान ने सीमांचल में हम लोगो के गुरु स्व. तस्लीमउद्दीन साहब की यह भूमि हम लोगो का राजनीतिक पाठशाला रहा है। यही से हम लोगो का राजनीतिक शरुआत हुआ है। इस पाठशाला में विवाद का कोई स्थान नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि बड़े भाई ने जो हरकत की है। वह सरासर गलत है। घटना की जानकारी सुनते ही हम लोग निंदा व्यक्त करते हुए हम चार विधायक इन के मसलों को सुनने आये हैं।हम लोग नहीं चाहते हैं कि सरे बाजार इस परिवार की इज्‍जत उछले। उन्होंने बताया कि सुप्रीमो असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा सरफराज साहब बीजेपी छोड़ कर किसी पार्टी से लड़ेंगे तो हम लोग उनका सहयोग करेंगे।

परिवार की बदनामी करना इंसाफ नहीं
जोकीहाट के विधायक शाहनवाज आलम ने कहा कि मेरी लड़ाई भाई के साथ नही है। उनका घर है वह कभी आ सकते हैं। लेकिन असमाजिक तत्वों को लेकर परिवार को बेइज्जती करना इंसाफ नहीं है।

इन विधायकों ने ली घटना की जानकारी
सिसौना पहुंचने वाले एएम आईएम के कोचाधामन के विधायक इजहार असर्फी, बहादुरगंज के अंजार नैमी, बायसी के रुकमुद्दीन, जेनरल सेक्रेटरी आफताब आलम सहित जनरल सेक्रेट भारी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

बेअकल है, छोटा बडे़ भाई को माफ कर देगा : मां
बेटा कुछ भी करे, लेकिन मां का दिल हमेशा अपने बेटे के प्रति ममता उमड़ती ही है। बीबी अकबरी ये भुल गई कि उनका पुत्र ने पूर्व सांसद सरफराज आलम एक दिन पहले ही घर मे विवाद किया था। आज उनके दिल मे अपने पुत्र के प्रति ममता उमड़ पड़ी। हालांकि उनकी अम्मी के दिल में गुबार है कि जो अकल बड़े भाई को होना था, वह गुण छोटे में है। उन्होंने बताया कि शाहनवाज को बोले है छोटा होकर अपने बड़े भाई को माफ कर दो।

शाहनवाज ने गलत आरोप लगा मुझे बदनाम करने की नापाक साजिश की : सरफराज

अररिया | अररिया के पूर्व सांसद व जोकीहाट विधानसभा से राजद प्रत्याशी रहे सरफराज आलम ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए अपने उपर लगाए गए आरोपों को सत्‍य से परे बताया। उन्होंने बताया कि जोकीहाट के विधायक शाहनवाज आलम मुझ पर गलत और मनगढ़ंत आरोप लगाकर बदनाम करने की नापाक साजिश कर रहे हैं। दो दिन पूर्व जिस घटना को गलत तरीके से पेश कर लोगों को जो गुमराह करने की कोशिश की जा रही है उसे जनता बाखूबी समझती है। उन्होंने कहा जोकीहाट के सिसौना में वे अपनी मां से मिलने गये थे। मां से मिलना उनका हालचाल पूछना कोई अपराध है क्या। जो मां मेरे दिल में बस्ती है मेरी आत्मा है उसे अपमान करने की बात कह अफवाह फैलाना इससे गलत हरकत और क्या हो सकती है। सरफराज आलम ने कहा वे चुनाव में आए जनादेश का सम्मान करते हैं। चुनाव में कोई जीतता है तो कोई हारता है। लेकिन इसका मतलब ये नहीं है कि सत्ता के नशे में चूर होकर सारे मान मर्यादा को ही खत्म कर दिया जाए। उन्होंने प्रशासन से मांग किया कि पूरे घटना क्रम की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। मौके पर इशतेयाक आलम, पप्पू पासवान,अरशद रजा, हाजी खलील और राशिक अंजुम आदि मौजूद थे।

