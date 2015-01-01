पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठग को पकड़ा:गहने की सफाई के नाम ठगी करने वाले युवक को ग्रामीणों ने दबोचा, दूसरा फरार

जोकीहाट2 घंटे पहले
  • एक महिला का 6 भर चांदी पायल को साफ कर चार भर का कर दिया

जोकीहाट थाना क्षेत्र के डूबा गांव में महिलाओं से सोने-चांदी जेवरात की सफाई के नाम पर ठगी करते एक युवक को दबोचा गया है। जबकि एक युवक भागने में सफल रहा। पकड़ा गया युवक अपना नाम कन्हैया कुमार पिता चंद किशोर यादव वार्ड संख्या-17 रहिका टोला अररिया का रहने वाला बताया है। एक महिला ने बताया कि 10 भरी चांदी की सफाई नजर के सामने की। लेकिन साफ करके उसे पांच भरी बना दिया। सफाई के दौरान कई केमिकल देकर गहनों को साफ करने के नाम पर ठगी करता था। जब महिला को हार साफ कर दिया तो महिला चकित रह गई कि मेरे हार का वजन कैसे कम हो गया। महिला ने शोर मचाते हुए ठगी करने वाले एक युवक को पकड़ लिया और उनका बैग छीन लिया। दूसरा ठगी करने वाला युवक चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। युवक ने स्वीकार किया कि हम दो युवक दो-तीन दिनों से यह धंधा कर रहे हैं। युवक ग्रामीणों के पास गिड़गिड़ाते हुए कहा कि हमें माफ कर दीजिए, अब यह धंधा नहीं करेंगे। गिड़गिड़ाने पर गांव के गणमान्य लोगों ने ठग से कहा जिस-जिस के साथ ठगी किए हो उस को नुकसान का भरपाई कर दो। तभी तुम्हे छुट्टी मिलेगी। नहीं तो तुम्हे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया जाएगा । वही एक महिला का 6 भर चांदी पायल को साफ करने के बाद पायल का वजन चार भर हो गया। वह धोए हुए कण को एक ड्रम में रखता है। इनके बैग से कई प्रकार के धातु केमिकल पाउडर आदि बरामद हुआ। ठगी का शिकार महिलाओं ने युवक का बैग को अपने कब्जे में लिया ओर दूसरे युवक को बुलाने को कहा ठगी का शिकार महिलाओं ने बताया कि युवक जिद कर हमारे गहना को साफ किया और केमिकल के माध्यम से गहना की ठगी की।

