भास्कर इंपैक्ट:टूटी सड़क का वार्ड सदस्य ने चुपचाप कराया मरम्मत

जोकीहाट2 घंटे पहले
जोकीहाट प्रखंड के कुर्सेल पंचायत अंतर्गत बलवा गांव वार्ड संख्या 8 में पेवर ब्लाक सड़क चार लाख रुपये की लागत से बनाई गई थी। लेकिन 5 माह के भीतर ही सड़क धंसने लगी और पेवर ब्लॉक उखड़ने लगा। इसकी खबर भास्कर में पिछले महीने जैसे ही छपी तो वार्ड सदस्य चोरी छिपे सड़क मरम्मत कराने में जुट गए। निर्माण कार्य में भारी अनियमितता बरती गयी थी। मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के तहत सेवर पेवर ब्लॉक सड़क में अनियमितता सड़क के दोनों साइड बन रहे वाॅल में तीन नम्बर घटिया ईट दिए जाने की शिकायत लोगों ने की थी और वार्ड सदस्य प्रतिनिधि शफीक पर गड़बड़ी करने के आरोप लगाए गए थे। आशा भट्टे का ईट का सफेद बालू का प्रयोग धड़ल्ले से हो रहा है वार्ड सदस्य अफसरी से पूछे जाने पर सन्तोषजनक जवाब नही दी योजना नेम प्लेट भी कार्य स्थल पर नहीं लगा था। मुखिया मसरूर आलम से पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने पल्ला झाड़ लिया कहां वार्ड सदस्य जाने वार्ड सदस्य का कार्य जाने हम हम तो चेक देने के मालिक हैं। अनियमितता की शिकायत जोकिहाट बीडीओ उमेश कुमार सिंह से पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा कि जेई को निर्देश दिया गया है जांच कर रिपोर्ट देने की बात कही गई है गड़बड़ी होने पर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।जानकारी मिली कि जांच की बात सुनकर वार्ड सदस्य ने सड़क को तत्काल मरम्मत करवा लिया है।

