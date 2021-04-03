पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:तीन राजस्व कर्मचारियों पर 15 पंचायत और 14 वार्डों का भार

कहराएक घंटा पहले
कहरा प्रखंड कार्यालय। - Dainik Bhaskar
कहरा प्रखंड कार्यालय।
  • कर्मियों की कमी की वजह से जमीन संबंधी दस्तावेज नहीं हो पाते अपडेट, लोग अंचल कार्यालय के लगाते रह जाते चक्कर
  • कार्य में परेशानी की कर्मचारियों ने बताई अपनी आपबीती

कहरा प्रखंड अंतर्गत अंचल कार्यालय बीते कई वर्षों से राजस्व कर्मचारियों की कमी से जूझ रहा है। लिहाजा इसका खामियाजा अंचल सहित हल्का के लोगों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। जिस कारण सही समय पर जमीन संबंधित कागजात अप-टू-डेट नहीं हो पाता और लोग हल्का कर्मचारी एवं अंचल कार्यालय का चक्कर लगाते रहते हैं। कहरा अंचल अंतर्गत कुल 15 पंचायत और नगर परिषद के 41 वार्ड है। जो मात्र 3 राजस्व कर्मचारी के भरोसे है। जिस कारण दाखिल खारिज सहित अन्य कार्यों में भी विलंब होता है। जमीन संबंधित विवाद का मामला भी बहुत ज्यादा प्रकाश में आता है। अंचल कार्यालय स्थित लाखों की आबादी को यदि जाति आवासीय आय प्रमाण पत्र बनाना होता है तो उन्हें राजस्व कर्मचारियों का साइन जरूरी रहता लेकिन राजस्व कर्मचारियों की कमी रहने के कारण लोग साइन करवाने के लिए दर-दर भटकते हैं। कई दिन खाली हाथ वापस जाना पड़ता है।

काम का बहुत प्रेशर रहता है : नीरज
कहरा अंचल अंतर्गत नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में कुल वार्डो की संख्या 41 है। लेकिन मात्र एक राजस्व कर्मचारी है। नीरज कुमार नियुक्त हैं। लोगों की समस्याओं के बारे में जब नीरज कुमार से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि अकेले हैं। बहुत ज्यादा कार्य का प्रेशर रहता है।

हल्का पर भी मौजूद रहना पड़ता : चितेंद्र
राजस्व कर्मचारी सह सीआई चितेन्द्र नारायण साह को चार पंचायत का प्रभार दिया गया है। साथ ही उन्हें सीआई का भी प्रभार दिया गया है। राजस्व कर्मचारी चितेंद्र नारायण शाह ने बताया कि मुझे बरियाही पंचायत सिरादेपट्टी पंचायत, अमरपुर पंचायत और सुलिंदाबाद पंचायत का प्रभार दिया गया है। हल्का पर भी मौजूद रहना पड़ता है और अंचल कार्यालय में भी।

पंचायतों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है : रामनाथ
राजस्व कर्मचारी रामनाथ प्रसाद से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि मुझे आज पंचायत का प्रभार दिया गया है जिसमें मैं काम करता हूं वो चैनपुर पंचायत, पड़री, बनगांव उतरी, बनगांव दक्षिणी, बनगांव पूर्वी, नरियार, मुरली बसंतपुर, बल्हापट्टी पंचायत का प्रभार दिया गया है। पंचायतों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है। जिस वजह से कई बार प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए ग्रामीण हल्का पर साइन कराने के लिए नहीं जाते हैं बल्कि सीधे अंचल चले जाते हैं लेकिन मैं हल्का पर उपस्थित रहता हूं। इस वजह से कई लोगों अंचल कार्यालय में खोजते हैं। मैं नहीं मिल पाता हूँ।

तेजी से कार्य का निष्पादन हो रहा
राजस्व कर्मचारियों की संख्या मात्र तीन है। सभी कर्मचारियों को अपने पंचायत अंतर्गत हल्का में ही रहना है। कर्मी कम होने के बावजूद तेजी से निष्पादन किया जाता है।
-लक्ष्मण प्रसाद, अंचलाधिकारी

