हादसा:बाइक की ठोकर से 4 वर्षीय बालक की मौके पर मौत, सहरसा-बनगांव मार्ग एक घंटा जाम

कहरा3 घंटे पहले
शव के पास विलाप करते परिजन।
  • वार्ड संख्या 4 बेंगहा की घटना, परिजनों को मिलेगा चार लाख रुपए मुआवजा

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या 4 बेंगहा में सोमवार को देर अपराह्न बाइक की चपेट में आने से एक 4 वर्षीय बालक की मौत घटना स्थल पर ही हो गई है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मृतक की पहचान घैलाढ़ निवासी भीम साह की 4 वर्षीय पुत्र मनखुश कुमार के रूप में हुई है। जो बेंगहा वार्ड नं 4 में अपने नाना लालमोहर साह के यहां कुछ दिन पहले अपनी मां रेणु देवी के साथ आया था और यही रह रहा था। सोमवार को करीब तीन बजे घर के बगल स्थित एक दुकान से बिस्किट लाने गया था। तभी बेंगहा के ही रहने वाले रामा चौधरी के पुत्र कुंदन चौधरी बेंगहा से बाइपास कहरा कुटी की तरफ से बाइक चलाते हुए आ रहा था। इसी दौरान बालक को रौंदते हुए निकल गया। बाइक चालक सड़क सुनसान देख मौका का फायदा उठाकर भाग गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने युवक की पहचान कर ली। जिसके बाद घटना से आक्रोशित परिजन सहरसा-बनगांव मुख्य मार्ग कहरा कुटी के पास करीब एक घंटे सड़क जाम एवं आग जलाकर आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी एवं मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर जाम किया। लेकिन परिजन युवक की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर अड़े हुए थे। सदर थाना अध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि घटना करने वाले युवक के पिता रामा चौधरी को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है।

