भास्कर एक्सपोज:बिजली चोरी कराने वाले जेई को बचाने में जुटे जिम्मेदार, कार्रवाई की बात पर बना रहे बहाना

कहरा/सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
बिना कनेक्शन लिए 8 दिसंबर को इस तरह हो रही थी आपूर्ति, खबर छपते ही 9 को पोल से हटा लिया गया था अवैध कनेक्शन।
  • बनगांव पूर्वी पंचायत में टाटा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के ठेकेदार को चोरी से बिजली आपूर्ति करवा रहे थे जेई

सहरसा में बिजली विभाग के जूनियर इंजीनियर सपन कुमार द्वारा 8 हजार महीना रुपए लेकर चोरी से टावर निर्माण करने वाले ठेकेदार को बिजली आपूर्ति करने का मामला सामने आने के बाद भी विभाग के अन्य अधिकारी जेई को बचाने में जुटे हैं। भास्कर द्वारा रंगेहाथ बिजली चोरी के मामले को एक्सपोज करने के बाद भी जब बिजली विभाग के ग्रामीण एसडीओ पंकज देशमुख से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि अब खबर छप गई तो आरोपी ने पोल से तार हटा लिया है। कैसे कार्रवाई करेंगे। मेरे पास इसका क्या सबूत है। जबकि एसडीओ पंकज देशमुख के पास संवेदक का वह ऑडियो और वीडियो भी है जिसमें वह स्वीकार कर रहा है कि कहरा प्रखंड के बनगांव पूर्वी के जेई सपन कुमार 8 हजार रुपए पर बिजली का सप्लाई बिना कोई वैद्य कनेक्शन कराए ही दे रहे थे। एसडीओ पंकज देशमुख ने 8 दिसंबर को कहा कि बिजली पोल से बिना मीटर व बिना कनेक्शन के यदि कोई बिजली जला रहा है तो यह बहुत ही संवेदनशील मामला है। चोरी कर बिजली जलाना कानून अपराध है। इस पर जांच कर तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 9 दिसंबर को ग्रामीण एसडीओ ने कहा कि निरीक्षण में कोई पोल पर कोई तार नहीं मिला। वीडियो को कोर्ट नहीं मानता। हम कार्रवाई कैसे करें।

जेई के सहयोग से लगाया गया लाखों रुपए का चूना
लोकल मिस्त्री के सहयोग से विगत तीन माह से बनगांव थाना क्षेत्र के बनगांव पूर्वी पंचायत अंतर्गत कमलपुर, बरियाही फीडर से टाटा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के संवेदक को बिजली आपूर्ति करने वाले विभागीय जेई के विरुद्ध घटना उजागर के चार दिन बाद भी ना तो प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुई और ना ही किसी तरह की विभागीय कार्रवाई हो सकी है। जबकि अगर कोई व्यक्ति टोका लगाकर बिजली चोरी करता है तो तुरंत कार्रवाई होती है। लेकिन विभाग के एक जेई ने ही सरकार को लाखों रुपए का चूना लगाया।

ठेकेदार ने जेई के सहयोग से चोरी की बात स्वीकारी
मामले में ठेकेदार दिवाकर कुमार ने कैमरा के सामने और मोबाइल पर कहा कि जेई सपन कुमार हमलोगों को स्थानीय मिस्त्री के माध्यम से 8 हजार रुपए महीने पर बिजली दे रहा था। बिजली चोरी की घटना 9 एवं 10 दिसंबर को भास्कर में जब प्रकाशित हुई तो जेई ने संवेदक को कहकर बिजली खंभे से तार खुलवा दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि बीते 6 माह से सभी टावरों के फाउंडेशन निर्माण में संवेदक द्वारा इसी तरह चोरी से बिजली का उपयोग दिन रात किया जा रहा था।

ट्रांसमिशन टावर का होता है निर्माण
टाटा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी द्वारा बनगांव में बड़े-बड़े ट्रांसमिशन टावर निर्माण होता है। संवेदक को बनगांव पूर्वी पंचायत के बरियाही कमलपुर फीडर के जेई स्वयं स्थानीय मिस्त्रियों के माध्यम 8 से 10 हजार रुपए प्रति माह पर करीब 10 किलो वाट बिजली चोरी से आपूर्ति करवा रहा था। कार्य स्थल पर संवेदक दिवाकर कुमार बांस के सहारे बिना कोक्शन लिए 2 केवीए का 8 मोटर निजी तार के जरिए उपयोग कर रहा था।

कार्यपालक अभियंता की थोथी दलील | बिजली चोरी का खुलासा होने के बाद बिजली विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता राहुल कुमार ने 9 दिसंबर थोथी दलील देते हुए कहा मामला आपको खबर प्रकाशित नहीं करना चाहिए। उसे गोपनीय रखना चाहिए और मुझे या एसडीओ साहब को बता देते। तब इसके ऊपर कार्रवाई होती। उसी दिन मामले की जांच को पहुंचे ग्रामीण एसडीओ पंकज देशमुख ने कहा कि लेकिन बिजली पोल में तार नहीं लगा है। ऐसे में हम किसके ऊपर कार्रवाई करेंगे। कोर्ट भी वीडियो फुटेज का वैल्यू नहीं देती है। आपके खबर प्रकाशित करने पर वह सतर्क हो गया और बिजली का तार पोल से उतारकर खोल लिया। ऐसे में हम किसके ऊपर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

बिजली विभाग की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स करेगी जांच
निजी कंपनी के संवेदक को चोरी से कनेक्शन देना कानूनन जुर्म है। मामले की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स से जांच करवा कर आरोपी जेई और संवेदक दोनों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पदाधिकारी ने भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर पर संज्ञान लिया है। -अजय कुमार रत्नाकर, अधीक्षण अभियंता

