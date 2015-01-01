पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद का समाधान:दो पक्षों के बीच चल रहे जमीन विवाद का किया गया निपटारा

कहरा4 घंटे पहले
सोनबरसा कचहरी थाना से कुछ ही दूर दक्षिण रेलवे की खाली जमीन मे बसे महादलित एवं अन्य समुदाय के बीच वर्षों से बारबार हो रही विवाद का निपटारा थानाध्यक्ष ज्ञानानंद अमरेंद्र ने कर दिया।

जानकारी अनुसार अरूण मलिक और नारायण यादव के बीच एक सप्ताह पूर्व भी मारपीट हुई थी।जिसमें एवं पक्ष के अरूण मलिक की पत्नी रूबी देवी की सिर फूट गया। जबकि दूसरे पक्ष के नारायण यादव का सिर फूट गया। दोनों जख्मियों का सदर अस्पताल सहरसा मे इलाज किया गया। मालूम हो की रेलवे की खाली जमीन पर वर्षों से महादलित बसा हुआ है। लेकिन उसके पीछे नारायण यादव का अपना निजी जमीन हैं तथा नारायण यादव अपने जमीन घर बना लिए जिसे निकलने मे कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। इसी परेशानी को लेकर महादलित को रेलवे की जमीन खाली करने के लिए बराबर विवाद हो रहा था। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों को आपसी समझौता कराकर नारायण यादव को रास्ते के लिए बॉण्ड्री कराया और महादलित को उसी बॉण्ड्री के सटे शिफ्ट कर दिया।

