बदहाली:लाखों रुपए से लगा सौर ऊर्जा वाटर प्लांट 6 माह से बंद

कहरा4 घंटे पहले
महिडगरा घाट में बना सौर ऊर्जा चलित पानी प्लांट।
  • मुरली बसंतपुर पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 10 का महिडगरा घाट महादलित बस्ती का मामला

मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेयजल निश्चय योजना के तहत लाखों की लागत से घर-घर पाइप से आयरन मुक्त शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने के लिए शुरू किया गया। सरकार की महत्वकांक्षी योजना विभाग की लापरवाही एवं देख-रेख के अभाव में उपयोग विहीन बना हुआ है। सौर ऊर्जा से चलने वाली जला पूर्ति प्लांट आज करीब 6 महीने से एक बूंद पानी लोगों को नसीब नहीं हुआ। मामला मुरली बसंतपुर पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 10 का महिडगरा घाट महादलित बस्ती का है। जहां लोगों के घरों तक शुद्ध जल पहुंचाने के लिए यह सौर ऊर्जा चलित पानी प्लांट लगाया गया था। अभी वह जंगल में तब्दील है। कहीं बोर्ड तक नजर नहीं आ रहा है कि कितने के लागत से और कब इसका निर्माण किया गया। प्लांट लगने के महज कुछ ही दिनों बाद यह बंद हो गया और जंगल में तब्दील हो गया है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के द्वारा बताया जा रहा है कि रामू सदा को इस पानी प्लांट के देखरेख करने के लिए दिया गया है। लेकिन पानी प्लांट बंद होने के कारण उसे भी देखने वाला कोई और नहीं है। ग्रामीण जनार्दन सदा,सीताराम सदा,रामचंद्र सदा,सुरेश सदा, सहित अन्य लोगो ने बताया है। की कुछ महीनों से बंद होनेेे के बाद या चालू नहीं किया गया है जिसके कारण पानी पीने के लिए भी हम लोगों को काफी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है। बाढ़ हर वर्ष आता है जिसके वजह से हम लोगों का पानी पूरा गंदा हो जाता है। फिर वह पानी पीते हैं तो कई तरह की बीमारियां उत्पन्न हो जाता हम लोगों को काफी खुशी मिली थी कि अब हम लोग शुद्ध पानी की सकेंगे लेकिन पानी प्लांट खराब हो गया और जंगल में तब्दील हो गया लेकिन उसे देखने वाला कोई नहीं है।

ठेकेदार काम छोड़ गया नया आदेश जारी होगा
पुराना वाला ठेकेदार टेंडर को छोड़कर बीच में चला गया था। जिसके कारण मुख्यालय कैसेट कंपनी को ब्लैक लिस्ट कर दिया। नया स्कीम अब चला है। हर घर जल का नल इस स्कीम पर अभी तक मुख्यालय से कोई आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ है। इसलिए जो चालू है, वह चालू है, जो बंद है वह अभी बंद ही है। जैसे मुख्यालय से नया आदेश जारी किया जाएगा।
-आलोक रंजन,
एसडीओ पीएचइडी

