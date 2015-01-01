पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:खुले में सड़क के बीच फेंका जा रहा कचड़ा, लोगो परेशान

कहरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुलिन्दाबाद-सोनबरसा कचहरी सड़क होते हुए सिमरी बख्तियारपुर जाने वाली मुख्य मार्ग सुलिंदाबाद के पास नगर परिषद क्षेत्र का कचरा और गंदगी फेंकने की वजह से सुलिंदाबाद के स्थानीय ग्रामीण काफी आक्रोशित हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी का संक्रमण फैल रहा है और दूसरी तरफ शहर को साफ सुथरा रखने के बजाय शहर की गंदगी को सुलिंदाबाद के पास फेंका जा रहा है। जबकि नगर परिषद का कचरा फेंकने के लिए गोबरगाढ़ा में जगह बनाया गया है। फिर भी इस पर किसी अधिकारी का ध्यान नहीं है। स्थानीय मुखिया प्रतिनिधि मो. मसीह ईमाम पप्पू ने कहा कि कई बार ग्रामीणों के द्वारा अधिकारी को भी बोला गया लेकिन टाल मटोल कर देते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें