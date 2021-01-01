पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:समय पर नहीं आते प्रखंड कार्यालय में कर्मी, लोग बिना काम के ही लौट जाते

कहरा2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड कार्यालय में खाली कुर्सी। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रखंड कार्यालय में खाली कुर्सी।
  • सुबह 11 बजे तक कार्यालय रहता बंद, खुलने पर भी कर्मी रहते नदारद

कहरा प्रखंड कार्यालय 11:00 बजे तक बंद रहने के कारण प्रखंड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न पंचायतों से विभिन्न प्रकार के काम करवाने आए लोगों को दर-दर की ठोकरें खाने पड़ते है। संबंधित अधिकारियों का इंतजार दिन भर करना पड़ता है। प्रखंड कार्यालय में कार्यरत चपरासी प्रखंड के सभी कार्यालयों को लगभग 11:00 बजे तक खोल देते हैं। लेकिन संबंधित कर्मी ससमय नहीं पहुंचते हैं। 11:00 बजे तक प्रखंड आईटी कक्ष में एक्जीक्यूटिव असिस्टेंट अरविंद कुमार के अलावे अन्य कर्मी कार्यालय में मौजूद नहीं थे। जबकि विभिन्न पंचायत से लोग प्रखंड कार्यालय से संबंधित कार्य करने के लिए आए थे। लेकिन कर्मी उपस्थित नहीं रहने के कारण लोग इधर-उधर भटकते हुए दिखे। उन्होंने बताया कि समय पर कार्यरत कर्मचारियों के नहीं आने से बहुत लोगों को बिना कार्य कराए वापस लौटना पड़ता है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का कार्यालय भी बंद था। लेकिन आवास को-ऑर्डिनेटर दिवाकर कुमार प्रखंड परिसर में घूमते दिखाई दिए। जबकि अंचल कार्यालय में अंचल बड़ा बाबू के अलावे सभी कर्मियों के कुर्सी खाली दिखाई दी। सीओ लक्ष्मण प्रसाद ने बताया कर्मियों को समय पर आने के लिए कहा गया है।

