पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:कटिहार सहित अन्य जंक्शन से 16 ट्रेनों का होगा परिचालन

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 17 नवंबर से 25 नवंबर तक चलाई जाएगी ट्रेनें

छठ को ले भारतीय रेल पूर्वोत्तर के कटिहार रेल मंडल के कटिहार, जोगबनी सहित अन्य रेलवे स्टेशन से पूर्वोत्तर सीमांत रेलवे 17 नवंबर से 25 नवंबर तक त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन कर रही है। एनएफ रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शुभानंन चंद्रा ने बताया कि इन यात्री स्पेशल ट्रेनों की सेवाएं 17 नंवबर से 25 नवंबर 2020 तक होगी। कटिहार रेल मंडल में चलायी जा रही ट्रेनों से छठ पर्व के दौरान स्थानीय यात्रियों को खासा लाभ होगा। 07534 कटिहार से 6:30 मिनट पर तेजनरायणपुर के लिए खुलेगी,07533 तेजनारायणपुर से 8:30 मिनट पर कटिहार के लिए रवाना होगी। 07536 कटिहार से 10:30 मिनट पर तेजनारायणपुर के लिए रवाना होगी तथा 07535 वहां से 12:30 मिनट पर कटिहार के लिए खुलेगी। 07538 कटिहार से 14:20 बजे रवाना होगी तथा वहां से 16:30 बजे कटिहार के लिए खुलेगी। इसी प्रकार कटिहार से जोगबनी के लिए प्रतिदिन ट्रेन सुबह 06:45 मिनट, दोपहर 14:30 मिनट, संध्या 6:00 बजे तथा जोगबनी से 3:00 बजे सुबह, दिन के 10:30 बजे तथा जोगबनी से संध्या 6:00 बजे कटिहार के लिए रवाना होगी। कटिहार से राधिकापुर के लिए ट्रेन नंबर 05527 प्रतिदिन सुबह 06:20 बजे तथा रात्री 09:25 मिनट पर कटिहार के लिए रवाना होगी। जबकि राधिकापुर से 10:10 बजे कटिहार के लिए खुलेगी। 05527 बारसोई से कटिहार के लिए 4:00 बजे रवाना होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें