लापरवाही:वोटर लिस्ट में 17 मृतक का नाम जारी

कोढ़ा30 मिनट पहले
  • भटवारा पंचायत वार्ड-9 का मामला, बदलने की मांग
  • वार्ड में रहने वाले लोगों का भी हुआ है हेर-फेर

मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम प्रखंड क्षेत्र में बीएलअाें की लापरवाही की वजह से मजाक बनकर रह गया है। बीएलओ द्वारा अनियमित रूप से कागज सत्यापन करने से मृतकों का नाम भी वोटर सूची में चलते अा रहा है। मामला भटवारा पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या 9 का है। बीएलओ की मनमाना रवैया के कारण वार्ड के ही अर्जुन कुमार ने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को लिखित आवेदन देते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है। बताया कि 19 जनवरी 2021 को प्रकाशित भटवारा पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या 9 के वोटर लिस्ट के सर्वेक्षण कार्य में भारी लापरवाही बरती गई है। वोटर लिस्ट के आधार पर 17 मृत लोगों का भी नाम वोटर लिस्ट में अंकित है। वही वार्ड संख्या 9 के 35 वोटर लगभग 10 साल से 15 वार्ड में रह रहे हैं जबकि वास्तविक वोटर जो वार्ड संख्या 9 में रह रहे हैं उसका नाम वार्ड संख्या आठ में अंकित है। अर्जुन कुमार ने पुनः नई वोटर लिस्ट जारी करने की मांग की है।

