रेलवे:ट्रेन में अलार्म चेन दुरुपयोग मामले में 2391 रेल यात्रियों को किया गिरफ्तार

कटिहार32 मिनट पहले
  • जनवरी 2019 से नवंबर 2020 तक हुई कार्रवाई

कटिहार रेल मंडल सहित एनएफ रेलवे के अन्य रेल मंडल में आरपीएफ ने ट्रेन में लगे अलार्म चेन के दुरूपयोग के मामले में 2391 रेलयात्रियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जनवरी 2019 से नवंबर 2020 तक कुल 2391 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर रेलवे एक्ट के तहत उससे जुर्माना वसूला गया। जुर्माना नही देने की स्थिति में उसे जेल भेज गया है।

बता दें कि सभी प्रकार के पैसेंजर एवं एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों के डब्बों में अलार्म चेन के प्रावधान होते हैं। ये जंजीर यात्रियों को किसी आपातकाल के दौरान गार्ड, लोको पायलट या अन्य ट्रेन एस्कॉर्टिंग स्टाफ से संपर्क स्थापित करने के लिए होता है। अलार्म चेन खींचने के कारण को रिकॉर्ड करने में ट्रेन अवरोधित होती है। इसलिए अलार्म चेन के खींचने (एसीपी) से हुई रूकावट लोको पायलट द्वारा ट्रेन रोकने के लिए ब्रेकिंग से तीन से चार गुना ज्यादा होती है।

