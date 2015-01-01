पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पर्व को लेकर कटिहार-आनंद विहार के बीच चलेंगी 26 ट्रिप स्पेशल ट्रेन

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  कुछ स्टेशनों पर स्पेशल राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की समय-सूची में बदलाव

त्यौहार में यात्रियों की भीड़ से निपटने के लिए एनएफ रेलवे अतिरिक्त ट्रेनें चला जा रही है। एनएफ रेलवे कटिहार एवं आनंद विहार टर्मिनस दिल्‍ली के बीच 26 ट्रिप त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। उक्त अाशय की जानकारी पूर्वोत्तर सीमांत रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शुभानंन चंद्रा ने दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रत्येक दिशा में 3 ट्रिप स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई जाएगी और नवंबर माह तक ट्रेनों का परिचालन जारी रहेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 04423 कटिहार से प्रतिदिन रात 0.45 बजे रवाना होगी एवं 3 नवम्बर से 25 नवम्बर तक रात 02.55 बजे आनंद विहार टर्मिनस दिल्‍ली पहुंचेगी। 22 नवंबर तक त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 04424 आनंद विहार टर्मिनस (दिल्‍ली) से प्रतिदिन अपराह्न 3.20 बजे रवाना होगी एवं अगले दिन रात 7.55 बजे कटिहार पहुंचेगी। इन स्पेशल ट्रेनों में आधुनिक एलएचबी कोच होंगे। जिसमें 3 शयनयान श्रेणी कोच तथा 5 साधारण द्वितीय श्रेणी कोच के साथ सामान वैन सम्मिलित होंगे। स्पेशल ट्रेन दोनों दिशाओं में बरौनी जंक्शन, समस्तीपुर जंक्शन, हाजीपुर जंक्शन, छपरा,गोरखपुर जंक्शन तथा कानपुर सेंट्रल होकर यात्रा करेगी।

5 को चलाई गयी ट्रेनें
5 नवंबर को कोयम्बटूर से रात 12 बजे रवाना हो चुकी स्पेशल ट्रेन नं. 0600 आठ नवंबर को रात 0.45 बजे कटिहार पहुंचेगी। जबकि 5 नवंबर को चेन्नई सेंट्रल से रात 12 बजे रवाना हो चुकी स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 06002 सात नवंबर को अपराह्न 5.00 बजे न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी पहुंचेगी। वहीं 5 नवंबर को एर्णाकुलम से रात 12 बजे रवाना हो चुकी है। इन ट्रेनों की अनुसूची तथा ठहराव का विवरण आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट तथा एनएफ रेलवे के सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्मों पर उपलब्ध है।

