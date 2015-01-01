पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तबादला:जिले के 29 पुलिस पदाधिकारियों का तबादला

कटिहार8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधि व्यवस्था को लिया निर्णय, दो वर्ष से अधिक समय तक जमे पुलिस पदाधिकारी हुए इधर से उधर

कटिहार पुलिस अधीक्षक विकास कुमार ने एक ही थाने में 2 वर्ष से अधिक पदस्थापित होने वाले पुलिस पदाधिकारी व स्वेच्छा आवेदन देने वाले पुलिस पदाधिकारी सहित प्रशासनिक दृष्टिकोण से विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए तत्काल प्रभाव से जिले के 29 पुलिस पदाधिकारियों का तबादला किया है। एसपी विकास कुमार ने कहा जिन पुलिस पदाधिकारियों का तबादला किया गया वे अपने नव प्रतिनियुक्त स्थान पर योगदान करें। जिले में विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए यह तबादला किया गया है ताकि पदाधिकारी नव पदास्थापित जगहों पर जिम्मेवारी के साथ सुरक्षा में लगे रहे।

इन अधिकारियाें का हुआ तबादला
पुलिस अधीक्षक के द्वारा जिन पुलिस पदाधिकारी का तबादला किया गया उनमें नगर थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक संजय यादव को डंडखोरा थाना, डंडखोरा थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक राजकुमार सिंह को नगर थाना, बलरामपुर थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक प्रेमचंद चौधरी को डंडखोरा थाना, डंडखोरा थाना के पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक बिंदेश्वरी प्रसाद मंडल को बलरामपुर थाना, नगर थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक रविंद्र प्रसाद को सहायक थाना, सहायक थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक मो एेनुल हक को नगर थाना तबादला किया गया है। नगर थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक रूबी खातून को महिला थाना में विधि व्यवस्था शाखा में भेजा गया है। महिला थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक कुमारी सुषमा चौरसिया को नगर थाना भेजा गया है। सहायक थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक नवल कुमार को बरारी थाना, बरारी थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक रामनाथ भगत को सहायक थाना, कोलासी कैंप से सहायक अवर निरीक्षक विष्णु टोप्पो को मुफस्सिल थाना, मुफस्सिल थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक अनिल कुमार सिंह को कोलासी कैंप, आदि का विभिन्न थानों में तबादला किया गया है।

अमदाबाद थाना से अरुण ठाकुर को भेजा कोढ़ा थाना
कुरसेला थाना के पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक राम दर्शन सिंह को प्राणपुर थाना, मनिहारी थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक सुधाकर कुमार आचार्य को कदवा थाना, कदवा थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक विमलेश कुमार को मनिहारी थाना, अमदाबाद थाना से सहायक अवर निरीक्षक अरुण कुमार ठाकुर को कोढ़ा थाना, कोढ़ा थाना से पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक फैयाज खां को अहमदाबाद थाना, बारसोई के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक मदन महतो को फलका थाना आदि का तबादला किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें