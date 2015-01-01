पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:कटिहार में डॉक्टर के घर से 30 लाख नकद, 35 भर जेवर उड़ाए

कटिहार37 मिनट पहले
नगर थाना क्षेत्र के रामपाड़ा गांधीनगर में सोमवार की देर रात चोरों ने एक महिला डॉक्टर के बंद घर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। बतौर महिला डॉक्टर डॉ. शबाना ने बताया कि चोरों ने 30 लाख नकद सहित 15 भर सोना और 20 भर चांदी के जेवरात की चोरी की है। इसकी जानकारी मंगलवार की सुबह हुई। घर का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। मामले में पीड़ित परिवार ने नगर थाने में मंगलवार को मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

पुलिस ने मामले में संज्ञान लेते हुए डॉग स्क्वायड टीम के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घर की छानबीन की। डॉ. शबाना चंचल ने बताया कि वह मधेपुरा में आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर के रूप में प्रैक्टिस करतीं है। उनके पति बंगाल में नौकरी करते हैं। घर की देखभाल उसका छोटा भाई करता है।

दीपावली के दिन से उसका भाई नहीं आया था और इसी बीच चोरों ने 20 लाख रुपए नगद और 35 भर जेवरात की चोरी कर ली। उन्होंने बताया कि जमीन बेचकर बंगाल में जमीन खरीदने के लिए घर में रुपए रखे थे। जिसकी रजिस्ट्री भी बंगाल में 23 तारीख को है।

डॉक्टर शबाना चंचल ने बताया कि मंगलवार की सुबह उसकी मां मॉर्निंग वॉक करते हुए घर के पास आई तो घर खुला हुआ देखा। तो वह आनन फानन में घर के अंदर आई जिसके बाद देखा तो घर का सारा सामान बिखरा हुआ था। यहां तक कि गोदरेज का भी सारा सामान बिखरा हुआ था। तत्काल मां ने फोन पर मुझे इसकी सूचना दी। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर मधेपुरा से कटिहार पहुंचकर नगर थाना में मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

