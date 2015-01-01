पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वोटिंग आज:47,401 मतदाता पहली बार करेंगे मतदान

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों को चुनाव के बारे में जानकारी देते डीएम व एसपी।
  • 20 लाख 43 हजार 96 मतदाता 2891 बूथों पर डालेंगे वोट
  • डीएम बोले-7 विस में 101 प्रत्याशी, सुरक्षित और शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए किया गया है पुख्ता इंतजाम

2891 मतदान केंद्र पर आज 20 लाख 43 हजार 96 मतदाता वाेट करेंगे। तीसरे चरण की वाेटिंग के लिए सभी बूथों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती हुई। इस बार 47 हजार 401 मतदाता पहली बार वोट करेंगे। उक्त बातें जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम कंवल तनुज और एसपी विकास कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से कही। के तनुज ने बताया कि 7 विस में 101 प्रत्याशी हैं। प्रशासन ने सुरक्षित व शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम किया है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सभी बूथों को मतदान के एक दिन पहले सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा बूथ पर हेल्थ डेस्क बनाया गया है। वोटर की पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। हाथ सैनिटाइज कराने के बाद एक ग्लब्स दिया जाएगा। मेडिकल टीम को सभी बूथों पर तैनात किया जाएगा। कोरोना मरीज को अंतिम एक घंटे में वोट देने की व्यवस्था की गई है। सात विस क्षेत्रों के 7 बूथों पर सभी मतदान कर्मी महिला होगी। 354 दिव्यांग व 80 साल के अधिक आयु के लोगों ने पोस्टल बैलेट से वोट डाला है। शेष दिव्यांग और बुजुर्ग मतदाता मतदान केंद्र पर जाकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। जबकि वर्ल्ड वाइड लाइव कास्टिंग के लिए कटिहार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तीन बूथ और मनिहारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एक बूथ का चयन किया गया है। वहींं, कटिहार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बूथ संख्या 43, कदवा में बूथ संख्या 30, बलरामपुर में 3क, प्राणपुर में 88, मनिहारी में 81, बरारी में 145 एवं कोढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 88क बूथ संख्या में पीडब्ल्यूडी मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है।

भयमुक्त चुनाव के लिए अर्द्धसैनिक बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति
1210 मतदान भवन में एक-एक अर्द्धसैनिक बल की कंपनी की प्रतिनियुक्ति है। जहां चार केंद्र से अधिक है वहां 02 कंपनी और जहां सात से अधिक मतदान केंद्र हैं वहां 3 कंपनी की प्रतिनियुक्ति है। 13 कंपनी को 90 संवेदनशील स्थलों पर एवं बाॅर्डर इलाके में प्रतिनियुक्त की गई है। एक सेक्शन दंगा निरोधी दस्ता, एक सेक्शन बम निरोधक दस्ता, एक सेक्शन अश्वरोही दस्ता, मतदाता को लाइन लगाने के लिए 1259 गृह रक्षक को लगाया गया है। 1301 पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं 2011 पुलिस कर्मी को लगाया गया है। सीसीए के तहत 222 लोगों पर कार्रवाई की गई है। 107 की कार्रवाई के तहत 13,523 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। 8063 लोगों को चिह्नित किया गया जो चुनाव में गड़बड़ी कर सकते हैं। उनसे चरित्र बांड लिया गया है। 603 अजमानतीय वारंट का निष्पादन किया गया है।

चुनाव में 12 हजार 772 कर्मियों की तैनाती हुई
वोटिंग को लेकर 12 हजार 772 मतदान कर्मी को लगाया गया है। 2891 कतार प्रबंधकों की नियुक्ति हुई। 945 गश्ती दल दंडाधिकारी, 234 माइक्रो प्रेक्षक, 261 सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी, 21 एसएसटी, 27 एफएस, 16 जोनल दंडाधिकारी, 16 सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी, 29 बॉर्डर सीलिंग प्वाईंट पर दंडाधिकारी एवं दियारा इलाके में गश्ती करने के लिए 04 वोट पेट्रोलिंग करने के लिए दंडाधिकारी की नियुक्ति की गई है। मतदान कर्मियों के लिए 1 लाख मास्क की व्यवस्था की गई है। जबकि 75 हजार फेस शिल्ड और 26 हजार सैनिटाइजर है। मतदाताओं के लिए 20 लाख सिंगल हैंड ग्लब्स की व्यवस्था की गई है।

डंखोरा में नहीं हुई कोई चुनावी सभा
डंडखोरा | आज 68 मतदान केंद्र पर 22570 पुरुष, 22631 महिला और 4 अन्य मतदाता 18 उम्मीदवार के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। यहां प्रचार अभियान के दौरान क्षेत्र में किसी दल की ओर से बड़े नेताओं का चुनावी सभा नहीं होने से लोगों की हेलीकॉप्टर को उड़ान भरते देखने की आस अधूरी रह गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें