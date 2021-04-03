पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:छापेमारी में 8 बाइक के साथ 5 चोर गिरफ्तार

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
गिरफ्तार चोर के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी, एसडीपीओ व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
गिरफ्तार चोर के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी, एसडीपीओ व अन्य।
  • पूर्णिया के वसीम अकरम उर्फ पांडे, पोठिया के राज कुमार मंडल, फलका से निर्भय मंडल, बबलू मंडल मो. आलम को पकड़ा गया, निशानदेह पर अन्य की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी जारी

8 बाइक के साथ 5 चोर को पुलिस ने किया। एसपी विकास कुमार ने प्रेस वार्ता कर इस बात की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर थाना अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने एक फरवरी को लिखित आवेदन दिया गया था। जिसमें काले रंग की हीरो होंडा, बाइक, फलका थाना के गोपालपट्टी एरिया में रखा हुआ है। एसपी के द्वारा एक टीम गठित की गई। जिसमें प्रशिक्षु पुलिस उपाधीक्षक अशफाक अख्तर अंसारी, नगर थाना अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र कुमार सिंह, कोढ़ा थाना अध्यक्ष, फलका थानाध्यक्ष को इस टीम में शामिल किया गया। तीन छापेमारी दल का गठन हुआ और योजना के तहत चोरी के वाहन एवं चोर के लिए जाल बिछाया गया। इसी क्रम में फलका के गोपाल पट्टी चौक के समीप चोरी के दो बाइक के साथ दो चोर को पकड़ा गया। जिसमें पूर्णिया निवासी वसीम अकरम उर्फ पांडे और फलका निवासी मो. आलम शामिल थे। जिससे पूछताछ करने पर इनके द्वारा अपने अन्य सहयोगियों का भी नाम बताया गया। सूचना के आलोक में गठित टीम के द्वारा जिले के अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्र में छापेमारी की गई। जिसमें कुल 5 बाइक चोर गिरफ्तार किए गए है तथा 8 चोरी की बाइक बरामद की गई। इस गिरफ्तारी में पोठिया थाना क्षेत्र के राज कुमार मंडल, फलका थाना क्षेत्र के निर्भय मंडल और फलका थाना क्षेत्र के बबलू मंडल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस पांचों चोर से पूछताछ कर रही है। उनके निशानदेही पर और भी बाइक चोर गिरोह के सदस्यों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी हो रही है।

