सराहणीय:शराब के नशे में धुत होकर सड़क किनारे गिरा युवक, लोगों ने सदर अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शराबबंदी के बावजूद मिलती है शराब

मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के चंद्रमा चौक पर एक व्यक्ति को गंभीर अवस्था में सड़क किनारे गिरा रहने के कारण पुलिस के सहयोग से स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। चिकित्सक ने जांच के क्रम में युवक की गंभीर स्थिति को देख उसका जांच कर बताया कि युवक शराब के नशे में है। जिसके बाद उसे एडमिट कर इसकी सूचना नगर थाना पुलिस को दे दिया गया है। बिहार में पूर्ण शराबबंदी के बावजूद भी जिले में शराब आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रहा है। इतना ही नही शराबी शराब पीकर इधर उधर भटकते तथा शराब के नशे में उत्पाद मचाते, हंगामा करते एवं शराब के नशे में गिरते पड़ते भी देखा गया है। सोमवार को मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र में नगर थाना क्षेत्र के संग्राम चौक लड़कनियां निवासी संजीव पासवान उर्फ संजू पासवान अत्यधिक शराब पीने के कारण नशे में सड़क किनारे गिरा पड़ा था। उसकी घायल अवस्था को देख मुफस्सिल पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों को उसे इलाज के लिए ले जाने को कहा। ्थानीय लोगों ने उसे एक ऑटो में डालकर उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

