कार्यक्रम:खेती के लिए मौसम के अनुकूल यंत्रों को अपनाएं : सीएम

कटिहार2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कृषि कार्यक्रम में मक्का लगाने की तकनीक को देखते जिलाधिकारी।
  • जल जीवन हरियाली अभियान के तहत जलवायु के अनुकूल वर्चुअल माध्यम से कृषि कार्यक्रम आयाेजित

जल जीवन हरियाली अभियान के तहत 30 जिलों में प्रथम बार और 8 जिलों में द्वितीय बार जलवायु के अनुकूल कृषि कार्यक्रम के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि मुख्यममंत्री नीतीश कुमार, विशिष्ट अतिथि उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रशाद, रेणु देवी व मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी की वर्चुअल उपस्थिति में कृषि मंत्री अमरेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह के वर्चुअल अध्यक्षता में किया गया।

कार्यक्रम कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र एवं बोरलॉग इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साउथ एशियन के सहयोग से जलवायु अनुकूल कृषि कार्यक्रम के तहत कोढ़ा प्रखंड के चयनित गांव बहारखाल में डीएम कंवल तनुज के निर्देशन में डीएओ दिनकर प्रसाद सिंह, कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र के प्रधान वैज्ञानिक डॉ रीता सिंह, बीडीओ कोढा, वैज्ञानिक डॉ केपी सिंह, डॉ सुशील कुमार सिंह, डॉ रमाकांत सिंह, स्वीटी कुमारी एवं डॉ नीलमणि की उपस्थिति में किया गया।

वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री ने किसानों को मौसम के अनुकूल खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए किसानों एवं अधिकारियों को प्रेरित करने की बात कही। साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री ने खेती के लिए मौसम के अनुकूल यंत्रों एवं तकनीकों को अपनाने पर जोर दिया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि आने वाले समय मे यह किसानों के लाभ के साथ साथ प्राकृतिक संतुलन को भी बढ़ाने वाला होगा।

उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने जलवायु के अनुकूल खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए किसानों से अपील की और इसमें सहयोग करने वाले अधिकारियों एवं कृषि वैज्ञानिकों को साधुवाद दिया और कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री की यह सोच दूरगामी परिणाम लाएगा।

डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी ने कहा कि जलवायु अनुकूल खेती अपनाने से बिहार कृषि के क्षेत्र मे पूरे विश्व का मार्गदर्शक बनेगा। साथ ही अमरेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री के सोच को धरातल पर लाने के लिए अनवरत कार्य करने की बात कही।
डीएम ने मक्का लगाने के तकनीक की ली जानकारी
कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र के प्रधान वैज्ञानिक डॉ. रीता सिंह ने किसानों में नई तकनीक ले जाने की बात कही। जिससे पर्यावरण को सुरक्षित किया जा सके। डीएओ ने किसानों में नई तकनीक ले जाने के लिए सभी तरह से कार्य संचालित करने की बात कही।

इस अवसर पर डीएम ने मक्का लगाने की तकनीकों का प्रक्षेत्र में लगाते हुए जानकारी ली। इस अवसर पर कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र के मुकेश, ओम प्रकाश, अमरेन्द्र कुमार, कृषि छात्र नीरज एवं सफीक, बीसा के वैज्ञानिक एवं कर्मी मनोज, सुमन सहित 150 किसानों मौजूद थे।

