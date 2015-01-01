पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुपए नहीं देने पर शव को प्लास्टिक में लपेट सौंप:पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव सिलने पर 6 हजार वसूली मामले में सीएस बोले-बिना आवेदन नहीं हो सकती है कार्रवाई

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के बदले अवैध वसूली मामले में सीएस ने कार्रवाई करने से मना कर दिया। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. डीएन पांडेय ने कहा कि अखबार में खबर छापने से कुछ नहीं होगा। जब तक पीड़ित की ओर से आवेदन नहीं दिया जाता है तब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकती है। सीएस के इस बिगड़े बोल से साफ है कि अस्पताल में अवैध वसूली पर रोक नहीं लगाया जा सकता है। इस बात से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि अस्पताल में वसूली का खेल चरम पर है। 11 दिसंबर को दैनिक भास्कर ने इस मामले में खबर प्रकाशित की थी। बता दें कि मोहना चांदपुर निवासी सोनी देवी खाना बनाने मंे झुलस गई थी। जिसकी मौत बुधवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज में हो गई थी। मौत के बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया था। जहां पोस्टमार्टम के बाद कर्मी ने शव की सिलाई करने लिए 6 हजार रुपए की मांग की थी। परिजन गरीब होने के कारण रुपए देने असमर्थता जताई थी। जिसपर पोस्टमार्टम कर्मी ने शव को बना सिलाई किए प्लास्टिक में लपेटकर सौंप दिया था। इस मामले में डीएम से बात की गई तो उन्होंने साक्ष्य के आधार पर कार्रवाई की बात कही।

लोगों ने कहा- सदर अस्पताल दलालों का अड‌्डा
पोस्टमार्टम करने के एवज में अवैध राशि की उगाही की छपी खबर पर आम लोगों ने अपनी राय देते हुए कहा कि इस तरह के मामले का उजागर होना बेहद जरूरी है। सदर अस्पताल दलालों का अड्डा बना हुआ है। आए दिन लोगों से पोस्टमार्टम के नाम पर कर्मियों द्वारा वसूली की जा रही है। और तो प्रसाव कराने आए प्रसूता के परिजनों से भी वसूली की जाती है। एक तो मरीज अपना इलाज कराने या दुख की घड़ी में शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने आते हैं लेकिन यहां के कर्मी अवैध राशि की उगाही करने में मशगूल रहते हैं।

साक्ष्य के आधार पर दोषी पर होगा कार्रवाई
यह अमानवीय घटना है, इसके बारे में मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। ऐसी घटनाओं में साक्ष्य के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मामले में दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।
-के तनुज, डीएम, कटिहार।

उसके जगह दूसरे कर्मी हुई तैनाती
शनिवार को पोस्टमॉर्टम रूम में अवैध राशि की उगाही को लेकर खबर छपने के बाद के पोस्टमार्टम कर्मी शनिवार को दिन भर अस्पताल परिसर से फरार पाया गया। उसकी जगह किसी अन्य कर्मी की तैनाती की गई। बता दें कि जिले में एक ही पोस्टमार्टम कर्मी है। हालांकि शनिवार को एक भी पोस्टमॉर्टम कराने नहीं पहुंचे। जिस कारण पोस्टमॉर्टम रूम के आसपास मृतक के परिजन भी नहीं दिखे।

