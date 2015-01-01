पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सदर अस्पताल में अवैध वसूली चरम पर पहुंची:पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव सिलने के लिए मांगे 6 हजार रुपए, नहीं देने पर प्लास्टिक मेंे लपेटकर सौंपी लाश

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह रहा सबूत: छह हजार रुपए नहीं देने पर शव को प्लास्टिक में लपेटकर सौंप दिया, जिसे रस्सी से बांधते परिजन।
  • सीएस बोले : पीएम करने वाला सरकारी कर्मी नहीं है
  • सवाल : ...तो फिर पोस्टमार्टम कैसे कर रहा है?
  • परिजन एक हजार रुपए देने को तैयार हुए तो कर्मी ने साफ मना कर दिया, बोला- इतने में नहीं होगा

पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव सिलने के लिए 6 हजार रुपए की मांग की गई। परिजन के नहीं देने पर पोस्टमार्टम कर्मी ने बिना सिले शव को प्लास्टिक में लपेटकर परिजन को सौंप दिया। मानवता शर्मसार करने वाला यह मामला सदर अस्पताल में बुधवार का है। 14 दिन पूर्व खाना बनाने में मोहना चांदपुर निवासी सोनी देवी झुलस गई थी। जिसे सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर किया गया था, जहां बुधवार को उसकी मौत हो गई। मौत के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया, जहां पोस्टमार्टम के बाद कर्मी ने 6 हजार रुपए की मांग की। गरीब परिजन रुपए देने में सक्षम नहीं थे। थक हारकर एक हजार देने को तेयार हुए, फिर भी कर्मी नहीं माना। कहा नहीं होगा! अंत में बिना सिलाई किए शव को सौंप दिया। मोहना चांदपुर के सरपंच मो. इरशाद ने बताया कि परिजन के पास उतने रुपए नहीं हैं जितना कर्मी डिमांड कर रहा है। कर्मी साफ तौर पर कहा कि रुपया नहीं है तो ले जाईये बिना सिलाई का, ‘कोई चंदा मांग रहे हैं...मरा हुआ लाश को चीड़े हैं...।’

मोलभाव के चक्कर में होता है विवाद
सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमॉर्टम कराने आने वालों को पोस्टमॉर्टम रूम में कार्यरत कर्मी से न सिर्फ मोलभाव करना पड़ता है बल्कि इसके लिए कई बार विवाद की नौबत तक आ जाती है। कई बार तो स्थिति यहां तक आ जाती है कि मृतक के परिजनों को बिना सिलाई कराए ही शव को ले जाना पड़ता है। इसी क्रम में जब दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने पोस्टमॉर्टम रूम में चल रहे गोरखधंधे की पड़ताल की तो यही चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आई।

गमगीन परिजन के चेहरे को देखकर तय होता है रेट
दरअसल, सदर अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराने शव लेकर पहुंचने वाले गमगीन परिजनों के चेहरे को देखकर रेट तय होता है। मौजूद अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि यहां 3-5000 रुपए में रेट फाइनल होता है। मृतक के परिजनों के द्वारा रुपए नहीं देने पर शव की सिलाई नहीं करने की धमकी खुलेआम दी जाती है। मजबूरी में कुछ परिजन को रुपए देने पड़ते हैं। रेट तय होने के बाद ही पोस्टमॉर्टम कर्मी अपनी प्रक्रिया शुरू करता है। नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर सदर अस्पताल के एक वरीय कर्मी ने बताया कि पोस्टमॉर्टम कर्मी को वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के रूप से रखा गया है। उसे अस्पताल प्रबंधन के द्वारा आरकेबीएस योजना के तहत 5000 रुपए मासिक मानदेय दिया जाता है।

पीएम कर्मी : इसकेे अंदर मानवता ही नहीं है।
पुलिस से भी वसूल लेता है 500 रुपए
आलम यह है कि पोस्टमॉर्टम रूम में जब पुलिस कर्मी किसी लावारिश शव को यहां लाते हैं तो उसका रेट अलग से 500 रुपए फिक्स किया गया है। जो कि हर हाल में पुलिसकर्मियों को ही देना पड़ता है। ऐसे में अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है कि सदर अस्पताल में किस तरह अवैध वसूली चरम पर है।

पूरे जिले में एक ही पोस्टमॉर्टम कर्मी है
जिले में एक ही पोस्टमॉर्टम कर्मी है जो आजमनगर में है, वह सेवानिवृत होने वाला है। उससे पोस्टमॉर्टम का कार्य नहीं लिया जाता है। इसी कारण वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत तैनात कर्मी अवैध उगाही करता है। जिस बात से विभाग अब तक अनजान है।

