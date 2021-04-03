पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मैच ड्रॉ:शांति भारती सीसी व इस्लामिया के बीच रोमांचक मुकाबला

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टाॅस करते दाेनाें टीम के कप्तान और एम्पायर। - Dainik Bhaskar
टाॅस करते दाेनाें टीम के कप्तान और एम्पायर।
  • डीएस कॉलेज में खेला गया जिला क्रिकेट लीग, दोनों टीम का स्कोर बराबरी पर रहा
  • इस्लामिया की टीम 10 विकेट खोकर 174 रन बनाई
  • शांति भारती की टीम भी 10 विकेट खोकर 174 रन बनाई

डीएस कॉलेज में चल रहे जिला क्रिकेट लीग में गुरुवार को इस्लामिया क्रिकेट क्लब बनाम शांति भारती क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच खेला गया। जहां इस्लामिया के कप्तान उमेश कुमार ने टॉस जीते हुए पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। जिसमें 40 ओवरों के खेल में 38.2 ओवर में 10 विकेट खोकर 174 रन बनाए। जिसमें नवाब खान ने सर्वाधिक 48 रनों का योगदान दिया। जबकि कप्तान उमेश कुमार और विकास ने 21-21 रन बनाए। गेंदबाजी में शांति भारती के प्रिंस कुमार ने 29 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिया, रितिक राज ने 18 रन देकर 3 विकेट, प्रभात कुमार ने 28 रन देकर दो विकेट जबकि राजकुमार और प्रियेश ने एक-एक विकेट लिया। लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए शांति भारती क्रिकेट क्लब ने 10 विकेट खोकर 174 रन बना दिए। इस तरह से मैच ड्राॅ हो गई, जिसमें चांदी भारती के विजय हरदा ने 38 अनूप ने 28 जबकि आखरी खिलाड़ी के रूप में सनी रजक 24 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इस्लामिया के कुणाल ले धारदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए 17 रन देकर चार विकेट लिए। वही चंदन ने 51 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिए जबकि रब नवाज खान ने 1 विकेट चटकाए। मैच के सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी का पुरस्कार कुणाल कुमार को दिया गया। वही, आज शुक्रवार को सनी क्रिकेट क्लब बनाम लिबर्टी क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच खेला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें