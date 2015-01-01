पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ़्तारी:दो लूट में हथियार और रुपए के साथ एक गिरफ्तार

कटिहार /फलका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोठिया ओपी में गिरफ्तार अपराधी के बारे में जानकारी देती पुलिस।
  • चार दिसंबर को पूर्णिया के दवा व्यवसायी के कर्मी और आठ को बैंक कर्मी से हुई थी लूट

लूटकांड का पुलिस ने उद‌्भेदन करते हुए एक अपराधी को हथियार और लूट की राशि के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बताते चले कि 4 दिसंबर की देर रात्रि पोठिया ओपी क्षेत्र के खैरा मोड़ समीप एक दवा व्यवसायी से दो लाख 28 हजार रुपए तथा 8 दिसंबर की शाम छोहार डूमर ग्रामीण सड़क के लोहा पुल समीप से तीन अज्ञात अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर जना बैंक कर्मी से करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपया लूट लिया था। उक्त मामले में पोठिया ओपी पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए लूटकांड का उद्भेदन करते हुए लूट की कुछ राशि बरामद कर लिया है। एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा ने बताया कि ओपी प्रभारी घटना उदभेदन में जुटी थी। उसी क्रम में पोठिया पुलिस को अपराधियों की जानकारी हुई। जिसके बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और डुमर के समीप पहुंची तो एक आरोपी पुलिस की गाड़ी को देखकर भागने लगा। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपी को खदेड़कर पकड़ लिया। पुलिस थाने लाया गया जहां पूछताछ की गई। इस दौरान अपना नाम मो मुन्ना आलम मूसापुर थाना कोढ़ा तथा वर्तमान पता मोहम्मद नगर राजधानी थाना फलका निवासी बताया। वहीं तलाशी के क्रम में एक देसी कट्टा सहित उसके पास से दो जिंदा कारतूस एवं पच्चीस हजार रुपया नगद बरामद किया गया है। जिस बैग में रूपया था पुलिस ने अपराधी के पास से वह बैग भी बरामद की लिया है। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधियों को चिह्नित कर लिया गया है। शीघ्र ही सभी अपराधी पुलिस गिरफ्त में होगा। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि जब पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार अपराधी से पूछताछ की तो अपराधियों ने बताया कि 4 दिसंबर को खैरा मोड़ समीप एवं 8 दिसंबर को छोहार पुल के पास लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें