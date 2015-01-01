पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:आग लगने से घर में रखा सामान जलकर हुआ राख

कदवा3 घंटे पहले
आग बुझाते ग्रामीण।
  • कदवा पंचायत के वार्ड छह की घटना,ग्रामीणों ने बुझाया

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के कदवा पंचायत अंतर्गत वार्ड छह में मंगलवार को आग लगने से एक घर पूरी तरह जल गया। इस घटना में कदवा पंचायत के निवासी धीरेन विश्वास के घर में रखा अनाज समेत जलावन एवं मोटर जलकर राख हो गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक मंगलवार की दोपहर कदवा निवासी धीरेन विश्वास के घर से धुआं निकलते देख ग्रामीणों में हो हल्ला शुरू हो गया। हो हल्ला सुन ग्रामीणों की भीड़ इक्कठी हो गई। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से आग पर काबू पाया गया। लेकिन तब तक घर में रखा सारा सामान भी जलकर राख हो गया। आग कैसे लगी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है। इधर पंचायत के मुखिया शीला देवी ने बताया कि घर में रखा अनाज, मोटर एवं जलावन जलकर राख हो गया। सीओ रविशंकर सिन्हा ने बताया कि अगलगी की सूचना मिली है। राजस्व कर्मचारी को जांच करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

