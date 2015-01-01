पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:स्वर्ण कारोबारी से हथियार के बल पर लूट का किया प्रयास, हल्ला करने पर भागे अपराधी

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर अपराधी की कर रही पहचान

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के गामी टोला में दो अपराधियों के द्वारा एक स्वर्ण आभूषण कारोबारी के साथ लूट की घटना का अंजाम देने के दौरान करवारी की सूझबूझ ने लूट की घटना को असफल कर दिया।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही नगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। घटना के बारे में बताया जा रहा है की रंजन अग्रवाल देर रात एमजी रोड स्थित ज्वेलरी दुकान बंद कर वापस घर गामी टोला आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान दो अपराधी उन्हें रोक लिया और हथियार के बल पर उससे थैला और स्कूटी छीनने लगा। अपराधियों को लगा कि उस थैले में कारोबारी ने पैसे और सोने चांदी के जेवरात रखे है। लेकिन कारोबारी की सूझबूझ ने उसे बचा लिया। जब अपराधियों ने गन दिखाकर थैला छीन रहे थे इसी दौरान व्यापारी ने थैला उसके हाथ में दे दिया और अपनी स्कूटी को गिराकर हल्ला करने लगा। जिससे अपराधी घबरा गए और वहां से भाग निकले। कारोबारी ने बताया कि थैले में टिफिन और दुकान के ताले की चाबी है जो अपराधी लेकर चलते बने। सूचना पर नगर थाना अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र कुमार सिंह दलबल के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंच कर सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर अपराधी की शिनाख्त कर रहे हैं।

