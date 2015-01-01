पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:सवारियों से भरा ऑटो पलटा, 4 महिला सहित आठ घायल, पांच वर्षीय बच्चे की हालत गंभीर

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल में शराबी का इलाज करते चिकित्सक।
  • बेलवा में सामने से आ रहे ऑटो को बचाने के क्रम में पलटा, सभी घायल इलाजरत
  • 1 महिला की कटी उंगली, सदर अस्पताल में सभी घायलों का चल रहा इलाज

सवारियों से भरा ऑटो पलटा। जिसमें तीन महिला सहित आठ लोग घायल हो गए हैं। जिसमें पांच वर्षीय बालक की स्थिति काफी नाजुक बताई जा रही है। वहीं एक महिला की उंगली कट गई है। चिकित्सक ने सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कर उसका इलाज आरंभ कर दिया है। जिसमें दो पुरूष सहित एक महिला एवं बच्चे की गंभीर स्थिति को देख उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल रेफर करने की कवायद की जा रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर दिनाजपुर जिला रायगंज निवासी दो परिवार कटिहार अपने परिजनों एवं चिकित्सक से मिलने आ रहे थे। पश्चिम बंगाल से वे सभी बंगाल के समीपवर्ती क्षेत्र कटिहार जिले के विभोर तक पहुंचे। उसके बाद से दोनों परिवार ऑटो लेकर कटिहार की ओर रवाना हुए। मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के बेलवा में सामने से आ रहे ऑटो को बचाने के क्रम में सवारियों से भरा ऑटो पलट गया।

ऑटो से बचने के क्रम में गड्‌ढे में पलटा ऑटो
बारसोई अनुमंडल क्षेत्र से यात्रियों से भरा ऑटो कटिहार की ओर रवाना हुअा। कटिहार सनोली मुख्य मार्ग के समीप बेलवा की ओर से सामने से एक आ रहे अनियंत्रित ऑटो से बचने के क्रम में ऑटो चालक ने अपने ऑटो से नियंत्रण खो दिया और गाड़ी सड़क किनारे गड्‌ढ़ेनुमा तालाब में जा गिरा। घटना को देख स्थानीय लोग घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़े तथा दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ऑटो से घायल यात्रियों को बाहर निकालने की कवायद में जुट गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सभी घायलों को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ऑटो से निकालकर उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया।

सदर अस्पताल में इलाज करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
4 मरीजों को मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल किया रेफर
सदर अस्पताल पहुंचते ही स्वास्थ्य कर्मी मरीजों के इलाज में जुट गए। सदर अस्पताल में मौजूद चिकित्सक डॉ एके देव ने सभी घायलों का इलाज आरंभ कर दिया। घायलों में मासोमात अलीजा (65 वर्ष) उसकी पोती मारूफा (25) एवं सुल्ताना परवीन (10), बहु इशरत खातून शामिल थी। इसके अलावे गुलजार (40), मजरूल शेख (65), दामाद मोकशेद (30), पुत्र अब्दुल (08) गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। जिसका फिलहाल इलाज किया जा रहा है। चिकित्सक डॉ एके देव ने बताया कि घायलाँ में अलीजा की एक उंगली कट गई है। मजरूल शेख माकशेद को भी सिर पर काफी चोट लगी है। मो अब्दुल का सिर फट गया है। जिस कारण उसकी स्थिति काफी गंभीर बनी हुई है। स्वास्थ्य में सुधार नहीं होने की स्थिति में गंभीर रूप से घायल चार मरीजों को कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल रेफर किया जाएगा।

