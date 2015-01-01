पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न:7 में से 4 सीट भाजपा, 3 महागठबंधन

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को भाजपा प्रत्याशियों की जीत के बाद मतगणना केंद्र के अबीर और गुलाल उड़ाकर खुशी का इजहार करते कार्यकर्ता। जीत के साथ ही बधाई का दौर भी शुरू हो गया।
  • सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच संपन्न हुई मतगणना, मेटल डिटेक्टर से हो रही थी जांच, मोबाइल पर प्रतिबंध
  • 4 विस सीट पर एनडीए, 2 पर कांग्रेस व एक सीट पर भाकपा (माले) ने जमाया कब्जा, समर्थकों ने उड़ाए गुलाल
  • भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारकों का पार्टी प्रत्याशियों को मिला लाभ, जीत की घोषणा होते ही बधाई का दौर शुरू

सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चार सीट पर राजग और दो सीट कांग्रेस एवं एक सीट पर माले उम्मीदवार ने जीत दर्ज कर राजद का सुपड़ा साफ कर दिया है। अबकी बार जहां चुपचाप कमल छाप...का जादू चल गया वहीं जदयू के तीर से मतदाताओं ने सटीक निशाना लगाया। जैसे जैसे काउंटिंग की गति तेज हुई सोशल मीडिया पर कयासों का बाजार भी गर्म रहा। हालांकि अंत समय तक किसी को यह पता नहीं चल पाया कि किसका पलड़ा भारी और कौन बाजी मार लेगा। तमाम कयासों के बीच कटिहार जिले में 4 विस सीट पर एनडीए, 02 कांग्रेस व एक सीट पर भाकपा (माले) ने जमाया अपना कब्जा जमा लिया। कटिहार विस क्षेत्र से लगातार चौथी पर विधायक तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने जीत दर्ज की है। प्रसाद ने राजद उम्मीदवार को 10,220 मतों से पराजित कर दिया। जिसमें भाजपा के तारकिशाेर प्रसाद को कुल 83,345 मत जबकि राजद के रामप्रकाश महतो को 73,125 मत प्राप्त हुए। प्राणपुर से भाजपा की निशा सिंह ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी तौकिर आलम को 3,888 मतों से पराजित कर दिया।

डॉ. शकील अहमद दूसरी बार भी हासिल की जीत
कदवा विस क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ शकील अहमद खान 70,168 मत लाकर लगातार दूसरी बार विजयी हुए। 37,000 मत लाकर दूसरे स्थान पर लोजपा उम्मीदवार चंद्रभूषण ठाकुर रहे। जबकि जदयू उम्मीदवार सूरज प्रकाश राय लगभग 31,000 मत लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। (इस विस क्षेत्र के आंकड़ों की आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है)। वहीं बलरामपुर में माले प्रत्याशी महबूब आलम ने दूसरी बार जीत दर्ज करते हुए वीआईपी के वरूण झा को 53,597 मतों से पराजित कर दिया।

कटिहार में दोनों प्रत्याशियों के बीच रही सीधी टक्कर
कटिहार विस क्षेत्र में राजद प्रत्याशी डॉ रामप्रकाश महतो और भाजपा प्रत्याशी तारकिशोर प्रसाद के बीच सीधी टक्कर थी। मतगणना आंरभ होने के साथ ही दोनों प्रत्याशी के मतों का अंतर लगभग दो बजे दिन तक 100 से लेकर 1 हजार बीच आगे पीछे होता रहा। लेकिन तीन बजे के बाद तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने राजद उम्मीदवार को धीरे धीरे पीछे करते हुए अंत में 10,220 मतों से पराजित कर दिया। जिसमें भाजपा के तारकिशाेर प्रसाद को कुल 83,345 मत जबकि राजद के रामप्रकाश महतो को 73,125 मत प्राप्त हुए।

प्राणपुर विस क्षेत्र में बना रहा त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष
प्राणपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष बना रहा। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार इशरत परवीन ने हार का मुंह देखने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। प्राणपुर विस क्षेत्र में भाजपा प्रत्याशी निशा सिंह को कुल 79,408 मत प्राप्त हुए जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी तौकिर आलम को 75,520 मत प्राप्त हुए। वहीं इशरत परवीन को 19,382 मत प्राप्त हुए।

बिगाड़ दिया जदयू के जीत के समीकरण को
मनिहारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भी लोजपा ने जदयू के समीकरण को बिगाड़ दिया। जिस कारण कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार ने जीत दर्ज की है। मनिहारी विस क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को कुल 82,253 मत प्राप्त हुए जबकि जदयू के शंभु सुमन को 61,574 मत प्राप्त हुए। वहीं लोजपा उम्मीदवार अनिल उरांव 20,272 मत लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। अगर लोजपा उम्मीदवार और जदयू उम्मीदवार एक साथ होते तो दोनों का मत मिलकर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार से अधिक मत होता।

जदयू उम्मीदवार का बिगड़ा समीकरण
कदवा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भी लोजपा ने जदयू उम्मीदवार की जीत के समीकरण को बिगाड़ दिया। कदवा विस क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ शकील अहमद खान 70,168 मत लाकर लगातार दूसरी बार विजयी हुए।

तारकिशोर प्रसाद
तारकिशोर प्रसाद

महबूब आलम को मिले 1 लाख, चार हजार 489 मत
बलरामपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में माले प्रत्याशी महबूब आलम ने कुल 01 लाख 04 हजार 489 मत प्राप्त हुए जबकि दूसरे स्थान पर वीआईपी के बरूण झा को कुल 50,892 मत प्राप्त हुए। महबूब आलम ने लगातार दूसरी बार जीत दर्ज की है।

कोढ़ा में भाजपा-कांग्रेस मंे सीधी टक्कर रही
कोढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के बीच सीधी टक्कर हुई। जिसमें भाजपा उम्मीदवार कविता पासवान ने 01 लाख 04 हजार 625 मत प्राप्त किया। जबकि कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार पूनम पासवान को 75 हजार 682 मत प्राप्त हुए।

