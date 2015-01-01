पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागवार गुजरी हार:एनडीए की जीत का जश्न मना रहे भाजपा नेता के पुत्र की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, शव पेड़ से लटकाया

कटिहार39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोपालपट्टी के भाजपा बूथ अध्यक्ष दिनेश मुनि का पुत्र रंजीत कुमार कविता देवी की जीत का मनाने गया था जश्न

एनडीए की जीत का मंगलवार की रात जश्न मना रहे भाजपा नेता के पुत्र की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद शव को पेड़ से लटका दिया। मामला फलका थाना के सोहथा उत्तरी पंचायत के गोपालपट्टी गांव की है। मंगलवार की देर रात गोपालपट्टी निवासी भाजपा बूथ अध्यक्ष दिनेश मुनि का पुत्र रंजीत कुमार(18) कोढ़ा विस से कविता देवी की जीत पर आतिशबाजी कर रहा था।

इसी दौरान गांव के ही कुछ विरोधी युवाओं से मारपीट हुई थी। बुधवार को कौआकोल बहियार में पेड़ से शव लटका मिला। दिनेश मुनि ने के आवेदन पर चार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस को बताया कि विरोधियों को जीत का जश्न हजम नहीं हुआ। मंगलवार को पति-पत्नी धान तैयार करने कुंवारी गए थे।

देर शाम फोन पर गांव के ही खुद को कांग्रेस समर्थक कहनेे वालों ने कहा कि अपका पुत्र यहां पटाखा छोड़ रहा है जो अच्छा नहीं कर रहा है। घर पर नहीं होने से हमने कहा कि मेरे बेटे को समझा कर घर भेज दो आप...। मृतक युवक के शरीर पर मारपीट के निशान भी पाए गए। दिनेश मुनि भाजपा के काफी समर्पित कार्यकर्ता हैं।

पहले वे बीजेपी के पंचायत अध्यक्ष थे। उन्हें इस बार बूथ अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। चुनाव में पूरा परिवार काफी सक्रिय भी रहे थे। रंजीत की मां उषा देवी लगातार त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत की चुनाव में वार्ड सदस्य के पद पर दो बार जीत दर्ज कर चुकी है।

रंजीत के पिता बोले-गांव के ही खुद को कांग्रेस समर्थक कहने वालों ने फोन पर दी थी धमकी, आपका पुत्र यहां जीत पर पटाखा छोड़ रहा है जो अच्छा नहीं है

मातम में बदली खुशियां: पिता ने धमकी देने वालों से पुत्र को समझाने के लिए कहा था पर उन्हें क्या पता हत्या हो जाएगी !

भाजपा जिला कमेटी की ओर से घटना के बाद हालचाल लेने तक नहीं गया
भाजपा बूथ अध्यक्ष के पुत्र रंजीत कुमार दसवीं पास कर इंटर में नामांकन ही कराया था और राजनीति से कोसों दूर होने के बाद भी राजनीतिक षडयंत्र का शिकार हो गया और जान चली गई। बूथ अध्यक्ष के पुत्र की हत्या के बाद न तो भाजपा जिला कमेटी से कोई हालचाल लेने गया और न ही प्रतिनिधि उसे आश्वासन देने पहुंचे कि उसे न्याय मिलेगा।
दलित वोट का एक पक्षीय मतदान कराना विरोधियों को हजम नहीं हुआ
दिनेश मुनि का सोहथा उत्तरी पंचायत के गोपालपट्टी गांव में अपनी सामाजिक पकड़ है। जिस कारण उनकी पत्नी लगातार त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत की चुनाव में वार्ड सदस्य के पद पर दो बार जीत दर्ज करती रही हैं। दिनेश मुनि दलितों की भी राजनीति करता है और यह भी कारण रहा कि इस पंचायत में दलित वोट का एक पक्षीय मतदान राजग गठबंधन में कराने में दिनेश मुनि का हर संभव प्रयास रहा। जो कि विरोधियों को हजम नहीं हो रहा था और बदला हत्या में बदल गया।

चुनाव में पिता की भागीदारी देख जीत का जश्न मनाने चला गया था रंजीत
मृतक रंजीत तीन भाई और दो बहनों में सबसे बड़ा था। इसी वर्ष मैट्रिक की परीक्षा पास कर इंटर में नामांकन कराया था। ग्रामीणों की माने तो युवक बहुत ही सुशील और शांत स्वभाव का था। लेकिन पिता को विधानसभा चुनाव में भागीदारी को देखकर वह प्रेरित हो गया और जीत का जश्न मनाने के लिए पटाखा छोड़ दिया। जिसका परिणाम हुआ कि उसे जिंदगी से ही हाथ धोना पड़ गया।

एसपी से मिलकर घटना की जांच कराएंगे: लक्खी महतो
भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लक्खी महतो ने कहा कि मामले की जानकारी मिली है। मतगणना कार्य को लेकर वे स्वयं नहीं जा सके है। कहा कि एसपी से विशेष रूप से आग्रह करेंगे और मामले का उद्भेदन करने की मांग करेंगे। हालांकि बुधवार को शाम में सदर एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर मामले की जांच करते हुए परिजनों को आश्वासन दिया है कि जल्द ही घटना का उद‌्भेदन कर लिया जाएगा।

चार पर की गई नामजद प्राथमिकी
मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल कटिहार भेज दिया गया है। पिता के आवेदन पर चार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। जल्द ही मामले का उद‌्भेदन कर आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी होगी।
सुनील कुमार मंडल, थानाध्यक्ष, फलका

