विवाद:जमीन विवाद में जीजा ने साले को पीटकर किया घायल

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जीजा ने जबरन पत्नी से तलाकनामा में लिया हस्ताक्षर व साला से गवाह में करा लिया साइन

भरतकोल निवासी एक युवक को उसके जीजा ने पीटकर घायल कर दिया। जीजा ने जबरन अपनी पत्नी से तलाकनामा में हस्ताक्षर लिया तथा साला से गवाह में साइन करा लिया। घटना की जानकारी रोशना ओपी पुलिस को हुई। सूचना मिलते ही रोशना पुलिस घायल का बयान लेकर उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नार्जिया खातून का अपने पति से पारिवारिक विवाद चल रहा था। दोनों का विवाद इस कदर बढ़ा कि पति तारेकुल इस्लाम अपनी पत्नी नार्जिया से तलाक लेने की जिद पर अड़ गया।

जीजा ने तलाक के कागजात पर कराया हस्ताक्षर
घायल हरूल ने बताया कि इस बीच पति तारेकुल ने साजिश से पत्नी एवं उसके भाई को जमीन रजिस्ट्री कराने के बहाने मुंशी के यहां ले जाने के लिए महुअर लेकर चले गया। मुंशी तो नहीं मिला लेकिन नदी किनारे तारेकुल, मअजल मौलवी सहित अन्य सहयोगी के साथ चाकू एवं अन्य धारदार हथियार के साथ हमला बोल दिया। जिसमें हरूल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसके बाद तारेकुल ने तलाक का कागजात निकाला तथा जबरन अपनी पत्नी से हस्ताक्षर करवा लिया। इतना ही नहीं उसने गवाह में उसके भाई हरूल का भी साइन ले लिया। रोशना ओपी प्रभारी संजय पांडेय पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे व घायल को सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

तलाक के एवज में दस कट्ठा जमीन देने का फैसला
बहन नार्जिया की तलाक की बात सुनकर भाई हरूल होदा काफी प्रयास किया लेकिन जीजा तारकुल इस्लाम तलाक पर अड़ा हुआ था। जिसे लेकर गांव में पंचायत बिठाया गया। पंचायत में यह फैसला लिया गया कि तलाक के एवज में तारेकुल अपनी पत्नी को दस कट्ठा जमीन देगा। जिससे वह अपना गुजर बसर कर सके।

बयान के बाद आरोपी की जाएगी कार्रवाई
घटनास्थल आजमनगर क्षेत्र में पड़ता है। घटना मेरे थाना से कुछ ही दूरी पर हुई थी। इसलिए मैं घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा तथा घायल को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। घटना जमीनी विवाद एवं पति पत्नी के बीच तलाक को लेकर घटित हुई है। फर्द बयान के बाद उसे संबधित थाना को अग्रसर कर दिया जाएगा। ताकि आरोपी के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई हो सके।
संजय पांडेय, रोशना ओपी प्रभारी, कटिहार।

