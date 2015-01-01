पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:शहरी छठ घाटों को पांच जोन में बांटकर होगी सफाई, 19 नवंबर तक करना है पूरा

कटिहार16 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को छठ घाट की तैयारी को लेकर सभागार में बैठक करते निगम प्रशासन।
  • छठ पूजा के अवसर पर घाट बनाने को लेकर उपमेयर सहित अन्य अधिकारियों की हुई बैठक
  • सभी जोन के लिए अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई

छठ पूजा के अवसर पर घाटों की तैयारी को लेकर उपमेयर सूरज प्रकाश राय की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक हुई। छठ घाट की साफ सफाई से लेकर आवगमन का रास्ता सुलभ करना, सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से घाट में बैरिकेडिंग करना, पानी के गंदगी को दूर करने के लिए डीडीटी और ब्लीचिंग पाऊडर का छिड़काव करने की मुद्दे पर चर्चा की गई। छठ घाट की सफाई के लिए पूरे शहर में छठ घाट को पांच जोन में बाटा गया है और सभी जोन के लिए अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मचारी और अधिकारी को 19 नवंबर तक सभी घाटों में समुचित व्यवस्था कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस अवसर पर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी शंकर शरण आेमी, नगर आयुक्त मिनेंद्र कुमार, उप नगर आयुक्त विनोद कुमार, देवानंद सिंह सहित पूर्व उपमेयर मंजूर खान, निगम पार्षद बिमल सिंह बेगानी, शिवराज पासवान, बिपिन चौबे, भोला सहनी, कृष्णा सिंह आदि लोग थे। उपयेमयर सूरज प्रकाश राय ने बताया कि बैठक में निगम प्रशासन के द्वारा व्रतियों के लिए छठ घाट पर जो भी सुविधा मिलनी चाहिए उसके लिए विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। मुख्य रूप से कोरोना के दिशा निर्देश का पालन करते हुए आस्था का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ घाट की साफ सफाई और सुगम रास्ता एवं रोशनी की उत्तम व्यवस्था करना मुख्य कार्य में है। इसके साथ ही छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा को लेकर गोताखोर की व्यवस्था करना, नाव की व्यवस्था करना, बैरिकेडिंग करना भी प्रमुख कार्यों में है।
पहले जोन में सात छठ घाट
जिले में छठ घाटों को पांच जोन में बांटा गया है। जिनमें ए जोन में महानंदा मंदिर, शमसेरगंज से पहले वाली घाट, तेजा टोला काली मंदिर घाट, सेंट्रल स्कूल के सामने वाली घाट, महिपाल नगर घाट, चौहान टोला घाट एवं छीटाबाड़ी शिव मंदिर एवं महिपाल नगर घाट, भेड़िया रहिका घाट को रखा गया है। इस जोन में पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में दैनिक कनीय अभियंता आशीष कुमार एवं पांच जमादार को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

दूसरे जोन में छह घाट
जोन बी में बघवाबाड़ी घाट, मोहनीधार घाट, केबीझा कॉलेज घाट, इमरजेंसी कॉलोनी घाट, ओटी पाड़ा घाट, बाभनटोली घाट को रखा गया है। इसमें पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में दैनिक कनीय अभियंता धमेंद्र कुमार और चार जमादार को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

तीसरे जोन में आठ घाट
जोन सी में कोशी घाट, रानी घाट, गड़ी घाट, बालू कोशी घाट, ललियाही घाट, बुद्धूचक 01 एवं 02 घाट, कुम्हनिया घाट एवं शमशान घाट को रखा गया है। इस जोन के पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में दैनिक कनीय अभियंता अमित कुमार यादव एवं दैनिक अमीन राजीव रमन सहित 6 जमादार को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

चौथे जोन में पांच घाट, कनीय अभियंता तैनात
जोन डी में बालू पोखर घाट, विजय बाबू पोखर घाट, दुर्गा स्थान घाट, तीयरपाड़ा घाट, महेश्वरी स्थान घाट को रखा गया है। इसके पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में कनीय अभियंता जकी अनवर एवं तीन जमादार को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

पांचवें जोन में छह घाट
जोन ई में नहर बैगना के सभी घाट, नवयुवक संघ बैगना घाट, तीनगछिया काली स्थान घाट, वरूण सिंह पोखर डहेरिया घाट, मेहंदी मंडल पोखर घाट, वर्मा नगर नहर घाट को रखा गया है। इसके पर्यवेक्षक के रूप में कनीय अभियंता के रूप में ए सवेश्वसर आचार्य एवं पांच जमादार को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

सहायक अभियंता होंगे पूरे जोन के निरीक्षी पदाधिकारी
जोन ए, बी, सी घाट के लिए उपनगर आयुक्त विनोद कुमार एवं जोन डी, ई के लिए उपनगर आयुक्त देवानंद वरीय प्रभारी होंगेे। सभी जोन के निरीक्षी पदाधिकारी के रूप में सहायक अभियंता अमर कुमार झा होंगे। नगर आयुक्त ने सभी पर्यवेक्षक पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया है कि साफ सफाई के साथ साथ बैरिकेडिंग होगी।

