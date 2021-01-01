पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट:जिले में 31 जनवरी तक कोल्ड वेब का रहेगा असर

कटिहार31 मिनट पहले
शाम 4 बजे शहरी क्षेत्र में हवा चलने के बाद शीतलहर का असर। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाम 4 बजे शहरी क्षेत्र में हवा चलने के बाद शीतलहर का असर।
  • शुक्रवार को अधिकतम 18 और न्यूनतम 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा तापमान, धूप निकलने के बाद भी कनकनी

पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी का असर जिले में दिखने लगा है। 31 जनवरी तक कटिहार में कोल्ड वेब का असर रहेगा। दिन में धूप निकली, जिससे लोगों को राहत मिली। लेकिन 4 बजते ही बर्फीली हवा ने कनकनी बढ़ा दी। गुरुवार की अपेक्षा शुक्रवार को अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। 4 फरवरी से मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव की संभावना है। इस दौरान आसमान में आंशिक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है। अधिकतम तापमान 17 से 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 7 से 8 डिग्री रहने का अनुमान है। जबकि हवा में आद्रता ज्यादा रहने के साथ-साथ पछिया हवा चलेगी। डॉ. मेजर मतिउर रहमान ने बताया कि अत्यधिक ठंड के कारण बच्चे व किशोर में कोल्ड डायरिया, निमोनिया, सर्दी खांसी, वायरल फीवर, टाइफाइड व चर्म रोग की शिकायत हो सकती है। बुजुर्गों में सांस व कफ की शिकायत छाती व जोड़ों में दर्द, पानी कम पीने से अपच, शुगर का बढ़ना, बीपी के मरीजों में लकवा व ब्रेन हेमरेज जैसी शिकायत हो सकती है। ठंड से बचाव के लिए सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी है। इस मौसम में मवेशियों में छींकने के साथ अन्य रोग भी इस मौसम में बढ़ जाते हैं।

गेहूं और मक्का के लिए शीतलहर अमृत: डॉ. रमाकांत
कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. रमाकांत सिंह ने बताया कि गेहूं, मक्का व अन्य दहलाने फसलों के लिए शीतलहर अमृत है। आलू और तिलहन फसल के लिए काफी नुकसानदेह हो सकता है। इन फसलों को बचाने के लिए किसानों को तुरंत फसल ट्रीटमेंट की जरूरत है। किसान को अपनी फसल और पशुओं की देखभाल में सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ठंड में होगी वृद्धि
हवा में आद्रता ज्यादा रहने के साथ पछिया हवा चल सकती है। आने वाले दिनों में शीतलहर के साथ कोहरे की स्थिति बनी रहने की संभावना है। तापमान में गिरावट के साथ साथ ठंड में भी वृद्धि रहेगी।
स्वीटी कुमारी, मौसम वैज्ञानिक

