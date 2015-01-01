पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला आज:7 विस क्षेत्र के मतों की गिनती को 14 हॉल, दो हॉल में 1 विस के गिनाएंगे मत

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
मतगणना केंद्र के सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की तैयारियों का जायजा लेते एसपी।
  • सुरक्षा व्यवस्था में अर्द्धसैनिक बल की लगी 5 कंपनियां, एक कंपनी बीएमपी और 550 पुलिसकर्मी

जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा शांतिपूर्ण निष्पक्ष मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद अब शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष मतगणना कराने के लिए प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। मतगणना स्थल पर सुरक्षा के चाक चौबंद व्यवस्था की गई है। एक हजार पुलिस कर्मी एवं अर्द्धसैनिक बल की निगरानी में मतगणना कार्य कराया जाएगा। जिले के सभी थाना को अलर्ट मोड पर रखा गया है। मतगणना स्थल पर बने ड्रॉप गेट पर ही इसकी जांच होगी कि कोई बिना प्राधिकार पत्र का प्रवेश न करें। साथ ही अधिकारी को छोड़कर कोई भी मोबाइल लेकर अंदर नहीं जा सकेंगे। इसके लिए जिलाधिकारी कंवल तनुज एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक विकास कुमार के द्वारा एक संयुक्त आदेश जारी कर दिशा निर्देश जारी किया गया है। जारी दिशा निर्देश में मतगणना स्थल पर जाने के लिए बजार समिति जाने वाले मुख्य द्वारा पर ही भूमि सुधार उपसमाहर्त्ता एवं एसडीपीओ को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। मुख्यद्वार पर ही अंदर जाने वाले का पूरी तरह से जांच किया जाएगा कि बिना प्राधिकार प्रवेश पत्र का अंदर नहीं जाए एवं मतगणना स्थल पर कोई मोबाइल लेकर न जाए। मतगणना स्थल के अंदर में दो जगहों पर अलग ड्रॉप गेट बनाया गया है। जहां दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे और वहां भी मतगणना कर्मी से लेकर अभ्यर्थी की जांच करेंगे।

14 मतगणना हॉल | प्रत्येक मततगणना हाॅल के लिए अलग अलग विधानसभा क्षेत्रवार 02-02 मतगणना हॉल बनाया गया है। इस प्रकार सात विधानसभा के लिए कुल 14 मतगणना हॉल बनाया गया है। पोस्टल बैलेट की भी गिनती के लिए अलग काउंटर की व्यवस्था की गई है।

3 प्रवेश द्वार से हॉल में होगा प्रवेश | कदवा प्राणपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए एक प्रवेश द्वार बनाया गया है। जहां दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल तैनात है। इस प्रवेश द्वार पर प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी मतगणना कर्मी, पदाधिकारी एवं अभ्यर्थी को कतारबद्ध कराते हुए मतगणना हॉल में प्रवेश कराएंगे। जबकि दूसरे प्रवेश द्वार से बलरामपुर, मनिहारी, कोढ़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना हॉल में कर्मी प्रवेश करेंगे। वहीं तीसरे प्रवेश द्वार से कटिहार, बरारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना हॉल में कर्मी प्रवेश करेंगे।

सुरक्षा को ले 3 किमी के रेडियस में होगी निगरानी
एसपी विकास कुमार ने कहा कि मतगणना स्थल पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का पुख्ता इंतजाम है। मतगणना स्थल पर एक कंपनी बीएसफ एवं एक कंपनी बीएमपी के जवान को सुरक्षा के लिए लगाया गया है। वहीं एक एक कंपनी अर्द्धसैनिक बलो के साथ स्थानीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी के द्वारा चार गश्ती दल बनाया गया है। जो मतगणना स्थल के चारो ओर तीन किलोमीटर के रेडियस में निगरानी करेंगे। विधि व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए शहर में 18 जगहों पर स्टेटिक प्वाईंट बनाकर पदाधिकारी को प्रतिनियुक्त हैं।

भीड़ पर रहेगी नजर
जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा चुनाव परिणाम के बाद होने वाले किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से निपटने के लिए भी दंगा निरोधी दस्ता के साथ साथ दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। जो इस बात पर नजर रखेंगे कि किसी भी उम्मीदवार के परिणाम आने के बाद समर्थकों के बीच में आपसी टकराव न हो।

