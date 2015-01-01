पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलीबारी:अपराधियों ने वृद्ध को मारी तीन गोली, घायल

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाजरत घायल।
  • पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए कई लोगों को हिरासत में लिया, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के गोशाला ललियाही वन विभाग के समीप रंगदारी एवं अन्य कारणों से अज्ञात अपराधियों ने मोटरसाइिकल सवार अपराधियों ने पत्रकार के पिता को तीन गोली मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुत्र ने अपने घायल पिता को इलाज के लिए कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कटिहार का स्थानीय पत्रकार राणा सिंह के पिता काली सिंह अपने घर के समीप शिवमंदिर चौक पर थे। उसी क्रम में उसका एक परिचित टिंकू सहनी अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से वहां पहुंचा अाैर उसे अपने साथ ललियाही लेकर चले गया। इधर रात्रि तकरीबन 11 बजे राणा सिंह को उसके पिता ने फोन किया कि उसे कुछ लोगों ने गोेली मार दिया है, तथा वह अपनी जान बचाकर घर की ओर आ रहे है। इस बात की जानकारी मिलते ही राणा मेयर विजय सिंह के घर की ओर से जा रहा था तो अपने पिता को घायल अवस्था में देखा। जिसके बाद राणा ने उसे अपने परिजनों एवं स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से उठाकर उसे सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। चिकित्सक ने घायल की गंभीर स्थिति को देख उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है। जहां उनका इलाज हो रहा है तथा वह खतरे से बाहर है। घायल के पुत्र राणा सिंह ने बताया कि टिंकू सहनी के साथ मोटरसाइकिल से ललियाही की ओर जा रहे थे। उसी क्रम में ऑटो पर तीन अज्ञात व्यक्ति सवार थे। उन लोगों ने टिंकू की मोटरसाइकिल को देखते ही उसे रोकने का इशारा किया और काली सिंह को मोटरसाइकिल से उतारकर उसे तीन गोली मारी। जिसमें दो गोली आरपार हो गई तथा एक गोली उसके जांघ में लग गई। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही एसपी विकास कुमार, एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा, सहायक थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे। एसपी ने घायल से पूछताछ कर सहायक थानाध्यक्ष को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया। जिसके बाद सहायक थाना पुलिस ने टिंकू सहनी सहित कुछ अन्य लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है।

रंगदारी या फिर अन्य कारणों से मारी गई गोली
गोली रंगदारी या फिर अन्य कारणों से मारा गया है। घायल के फर्द बयान पर स्थानीय थाना में अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर पुलिस मामले की तफ्तीश में जुट गई है।
विकास कुमार, एसपी, कटिहार।

