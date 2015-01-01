पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शव बरामद:दाे दिन से लापता युवक का शव झाड़ी में मिला

कटिहारएक दिन पहले
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़।
  • नगर थाने के चार नंबर गुमटी के समीप पड़ा था शव, बलिया जिला का संतोष कुमार सिंह था

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के चार नंबर गुमटी के समीप झाड़ी में गुरुवार को एक युवक का शव मिला। युवक की पहचान बलिया जिला निवासी संतोष कुमार सिंह (30) पिता कपिल देव सिंह के रूप में की गई है। बतौर पुलिस का कहना है कि देखने से प्रतीत होता है कि युवक की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया है। यह हत्या है या आत्महत्या रिपोर्ट आने के बाद खुलासा होगा। घटना की सूचना नगर थानाध्यक्ष को मिली। जानकारी मिलते ही नगर थानाध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र सिंह पुलिस दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तथा मामले की तफ्तीश में जुट गई। परिजनों को घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही वृद्ध पिता घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तथा अपने पुत्र के शव को देख विचलित हो गए और चित्कार कर रोने लगे। इस बीच उसकी पत्नी भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई। पुलिसिया जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि युवक दो दिन से लापता था। दो दिन पूर्व ही कहीं और हत्या कर शव को झाड़ी में फेंक दिया। दुर्गंध के कारण लोगों की नजर शव पर पड़ी। जिसकी सूचना नगर थाना पुलिस एवं मृतक के परिजनों को दी गई। जांच के क्रम में मृतक का मोबाइल भी गायब पाया गया। मृतक युवक पिकअप वैन का चालक था। वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ तीनगछिया में किराये के मकान में रहता था तथा वह अपने पिता से दो वर्षों से अलग रहते आ रहा था। नगर थनाध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि युवक की कहीं और हत्या कर उसके शव को झाड़ी में फेंका गया है। प्रथम दृष्टया युवक की पीट पीटकर गला दबाकर हत्या किया जाना प्रतीत होता है। शव की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही हत्या की स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी। मृतक के परिजन के बयान पर स्थानीय थाना में अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरूद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

