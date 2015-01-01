पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:डॉ शंकर ने कहा -बिना सहमति कॉपर टी लगाने के मामले में होगी कार्रवाई

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • एएनएम चंद्रकला पर सुषमा ने लगाया है आरोप

अमदाबाद प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में बिना सहमति के कॉपर टी लगाने के मामले में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ शंकर दयाल सिंह ने कहा कि पीड़ित के द्वारा आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है। इस मामले में जांच की जा रही है। कार्रवाई की जाएगी और कार्रवाई के दौरान एएनएम को पीएचसी से हटाया जाएगा। उसके लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की जा रही है। पूर्व में कई शिकायत आ चुकी है।

इस मामले में जिस एएनएम पर आराेप लगाया गया है उन्होंने कहा कि यह सही है कि उन्होंने पीड़ित को कॉपर टी लगाया था। लेकिन सहमति लेने के सवाल पर कहा कि यह याद नहीं है। हालांकि एएनएम चंद्रकला ने कहा कि उसके खिलाफ प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के सहकर्मी ने ही साजिश कर आवेदन दिलवाया है।

विदित हो कि एएनएम चंद्रकला पर महिला सुषमा मंडल ने यह आरोप लगाया था कि तीन वर्ष पूर्व प्रथम प्रसव के दौरान बिना सहमति के कॉपर टी लगा दिया था। जिस कारण उसे बहुत परेशानी हुई। बाद में उसे कॉपर टी से इंफेक्शन हो गया था और इस कारण उसे शारीरिक और मानसिक क्षति हुई। इस संबंध में पीड़िता ने अमदाबाद थाना एवं पीएचसी के प्रभारी को आवेदन देकर न्याय की मांग की थी।

