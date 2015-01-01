पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:बैरिया गांव से ई. टिकट बेचने वाला दलाल गिरफ्तार

अमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बैरिया गांव के अहमद रजा को अवैध तरीके से ई. टिकट बेचने के आरोप में आरपीएफ के इंस्पेक्टर विक्रम ने आरपीएफ बल एवं अमदाबाद पुलिस के सहयोग से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सीआईबी इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि बैरिया निवासी मो. महबूब आलम के पुत्र अहमद रजा उम्र 27 वर्ष बैरिया गांव में लड्डू मोबाइल इलेक्ट्रॉनिक के नाम से दुकान चला रहा था। बिना परमिशन का ही ई टिकट बना कर बेचा करता था। गिरफ्तार व्यक्ति के पास से 4 रेलवे ई. टिकट भी बरामद हुआ है। रेलवे पुलिस गिरफ्तार अहमद रजा को अपने साथ कटिहार ले गई। बिना परमिशन के ई टिकट बेचने के आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी में अमदाबाद थाना के एसआई सुमन पांडेय, विद्यानंद पुलिस बल मौजूद रहे।

