पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:खरना के साथ व्रतियों का शुरू हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास 5 बजकर 14 मिनट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य आज

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खरना पूजा करतीं महिला।
  • शहर से लेकर गांव तक सुनाई दे रही छठ मईया की गीत, डीएम बोले-छठ घाटाें पर महिला पुलिस की रहेगी तैनाती
  • जिला प्रशासन की ओर से अर्घ्य देने के लिए 373 घाटों को किया गया चिह्नित

मिट्टी के कलश में पान के पल्लव को डालकर रखने के बाद पीतल एवं कांसा के बर्तन में गुरुवार की रात खरना के बाद आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इसमें ओम सूर्य देवं नमस्तेस्तु ग्रहण करुणा करं, अर्घ्यं च फलं संयुक्त गन्ध माल्याक्षतै युतम् मंत्र भी पढ़ा जाता है। संध्या कालीन अर्घ्यदान आज शुक्रवार को 5:14 बजे और कल प्रातः कालीन अर्घ्यदान 6:06 बजे दिया जाएगा। प्रकृति पर्व से जुड़े होने के कारण 4 दिवसीय इस अनुष्ठान में कोई भी व्रती एवं श्रद्धालु से कोई चूक न हो इसका पूरा ध्यान रख रहे हैं। पारंपरिक छठ गीत के अलावा मैथिली एवं भोजपुरी भाषा में भी श्रद्धालु छठी मैया की स्तुति कर रहे हैं। खरना प्रसाद ग्रहण के बाद से छठ व्रतियों का शुक्रवार की शाम डूबते हुए सूर्य के अर्घ्यदान कर करीब 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास भी शुरू हो गया। शहर के अलावा आसपास के इलाके में भी नदी, तालाब, नहर, पोखर और कृत्रिम घाटों पर आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान दिया जाएगा।
संध्याकालीन सूर्य की पहली पत्नी संध्या और प्रातः कालीन दूसरी पत्नी प्रत्यूषा को दिया जाता है अर्घ्य
आचार्य डॉ. राम कन्हाई शास्त्री बताते हैं कि डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का पौराणिक कथा यह है कि सूर्य को दो पत्नियां है। पहली संध्या दूसरी प्रत्यूषा। संध्या काल में पहली पत्नी संध्या को और प्रातः काल में दूसरी पत्नी प्रत्यूषा को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का कारण यह है कि जीवन में आगे बढ़ने वाले को तो साथ लेकर चले हैं लेकिन पीछे छूट जाने वाले को भी साथ लेकर चलना चाहिए। क्योंकि धूप में इंसान से आगे परछाई भी होती है। ऐसा न हो कि परछाई के चक्कर में इंसानियत ही पीछे छूट जाए। बिना भूत का कभी किसी का वर्तमान नहीं होता है।

शहर में जाम की समस्या नहीं हो इसलिए बड़े वाहनों पर लगी रोक
कटिहार| लोक आस्था के महापर्व को ले जिला प्रशासन की लगभग तैयारी पूरी हो गई है। डीएम कंवल तनुज एवं एसपी विकास कुमार के संयुक्त रूप से जारी आदेश पर एसडीओ कटिहार शंकर शरण ओमी, एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा ने शहरी क्षेेत्र के कारी कोसी घाट, विजय बाबू पोखर घाट का निरीक्षण किया। बता दें कि छठ पर्व को ले जिले में तकरीबन एक हजार से भी अधिक छठ घाट हैं। लेकिन उन घाटों में जिला प्रशासन की ओर से 373 घाटों को चिह्नित कर वहां सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से चिन्हित घाटों पर दंडाधिकारी के साथ साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल तैनात रहेंगे। छठ घाटों में महिला श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को देखते हुए महिला पुलिस बलों की खासी तैनाती की जाएगी। छठ को ले कारी कोसी घाट एवं बालू घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की खासी भीड़ उमड़ती है। कटिहार एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा ने घाट का निरीक्षण कर पुलिस पदाधिकारी आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किया है। शहर में बड़े वाहनों का प्रवेश छठ पर्व में निषेध रहेगा। हवाई अड्‌डा चौक एवं हवाई अड्‌डा मैदान के समीप भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस एवं दंडाधिकारी के साथ वहां पुलिस पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे। ताकि दो पहिया, तीन पहिया, चार पहिया सहित ट्रैक्टर आदि बड़े वाहनों का हवाई अड्‌डा मैदान की ओर से प्रवेश जारी रहेगा। जबकि हवाई अड्‌डा स्थित साई मंदिर के समीप से दाईं ओर से सिर्फ पैदल श्रद्धालु की आवाजाही होगी। इसके अतिरिक्त श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा को ले, अड़गड़ा चौक, एफसीआई चौक, मनिहारी मोड़ पर ट्रैफिक पुलिसबल मुस्तैदी से तैनात रहेंगे।

कांचहि बांस के बहंगिया, बहंगी लचकत जाए... दर्शन दिही ना अपन हे छठी मईया...

कटिहार | लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर हर गली मोहल्ले में कांचहि बांस के बहंगिया, बहंगी लचकत जाए... दर्शन दिह़ी ना अपन हे छठी मैया... जैसे गीत गूंज रहे हैं। जिले में लगभग डेढ़ लाख घरों में छठ व्रत किया जा रहा है। पर्व के दौरान अब तक जिले में प्रसाद, पूजन सामग्री, फल आदि मिलाकर करीब 60 करोड़ का कारोबार हुआ है। हालांकि अब तक कटिहार का न्यू मार्केट का छठ बाजार सजा हुआ है जो आज दोपहर तक जारी रहेगा। उम्मीद है कारोबार में और इजाफा होगा। बाजार के कारोबारियों की मानें तो इस बार किशनगंज के ठाकुरगंज और पश्चिम बंगाल से कटिहार में केला मंगाया गया है। जबकि केरल और पश्चिम बंगाल से नारियल आया है। पश्चिम बंगाल की तुलना में केरल के नारियल में उछाल है। लोग केरल के नारियल को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। जिले में डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा लोग छठ व्रत कर रहे हैं। एक छठ व्रती पर करीब 3 से 4 हजार का खर्च आ रहा है। अगर डेढ़ लाख प्रतियों के हिसाब से जोड़ा जाए तो यह आंकड़ा 60 करोड़ के पार पहुंच गया है। इसके अलावा साड़ी, कपड़ा, गमछा, फल, सब्जी, दाल, चावल, चूड़ी, सिंदूर, घी, गुड़, धूपबत्ती, मिट्टी का दीया आदि के औसत मूल्य को देखते हुए पूरा हिसाब लगाया गया है। इस हिसाब से एक छठ व्रती पर 3 से 4 हजार का आंकड़ा सामने आया।

न्यू मार्केट में खरीदारी करते श्रद्धालु।
न्यू मार्केट में खरीदारी करते श्रद्धालु।

ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था में छठ का है विशेष महत्व, होते है लाभांवित
छठ का ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था में काफी महत्व है। इसमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के उत्पादों की जमकर खरीदारी होती है। इससे शहरी क्षेत्रों के लोगों के साथ साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोग भी काफी लाभान्वित होते हैं। लोक आस्था के इस महान पर्व में पैसों का विनिमय काफी होता है। इस देश में आर्थिक मंदी का असर कम होता है। यही कारण है कि छठ में ग्रामीण इलाकों में पैसों का विनिमय काफी होता है।
: प्रो आरएन मंडल, अर्थशास्त्री।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें