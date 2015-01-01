पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:एनडीए की जीत पर पटाखा फोड़ा तो भाजपा नेता के बेटे काे पीटकर मार डाला

कटिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • हत्या के बाद शव को पेड़ से लटकाया, गांव के युवकों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम
  • रंजीत कुमार दसवीं पास कर इंटर में नामांकन ही कराया था और राजनीति से कोसों दूर था

एनडीए की जीत पर पटाखा छाेड़ने पर भाजपा नेता और बूथ अध्यक्ष के बेटे काे गांव के ही लाेगाें ने पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। हत्या के बाद शव को गांव के बगल में कौआकोल बहियार में एक पेड़ से लटका दिया। घटना मंगलवार की देर रात फलका थाना के साेहथा उत्तरी पंचायत के गाेपालपट्टी गांव में हुई। गाेपालपट्टी निवासी और भाजपा बूथ अध्यक्ष दिनेश मुनि पुलिस को बताया है कि मंगलवार को पति-पत्नी धान की तैयारी के लिए कुंवारी गांव गए हुए थे। फोन पर उन्हें गांव के कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि उनका पुत्र यहां पटाखा छोड़ रहा है जो अच्छा नहीं कर रहा है। बुधवार की सुबह उनके पुत्र रंजीत कुमार (18वर्ष) का शव कौआकोल बहियार में एक पेड़ पर फंदे से लटका मिला। पिता ने कहा कि धमकी देने वालों ने ही बेटे की पीट-पीटकर हत्या के बाद शव को गांव के समीप कौआकोल बहियार में एक पेड़ से लटका दिया है। मृतक युवक की मां ऊषा देवी वार्ड सदस्य भी हैं।

एनडीए की जीत पर पटाखा छोड़ने को ले हुआ था विवाद
परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव सहित बिहार में एनडीए की जीत की खुशी में पटाखे छोड़ने को लेकर मेरे बेटे से गांव के ही कुछ युवकों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। उन्होंने उक्त लोगों के द्वारा ही उनके पुत्र की हत्या करने की आशंका जताई है। मृतक युवक के शरीर पर मारपीट के जख्म के निशान भी पाए गए। बताया जाता है मृतक के पिता दिनेश मुनि भाजपा के काफी समर्पित कार्यकर्ता हैं। पहले वे बीजेपी के अपने पंचायत के अध्यक्ष थे। पार्टी के प्रति काफी समर्पित व सक्रिय रहने के कारण उन्हें इस बार बूथ अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। चुनाव में पूरा परिवार काफी सक्रिय भी रहे थे। वहीं फलका थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार मंडल सदलबल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर मृतक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल कटिहार भेज दिया। वहीं मृतक युवक के पिता के आवेदन पर पुलिस कांड दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट चुकी थी।

खुशी मनाबै रहै हो बाबू, केकरो कुछ्छो बिगाड़ैय त न रहैय हो बाबू...
कटिहार | पटना से इलाज कराय कै आनलय छिलिये बाबू, तबै त नैय मरलै हो बाबू, अभी केना कैय मरी गेलै हो बाबू, खुशी मनाबै रहैय हो बाबू, केकरो कुछ्छो बिगाड़ैय त न रहैय हौ बाबू...ये क्रंदन भाजपा बूथ अध्यक्ष की पत्नी उषा देवी की है। जो अपने पुत्र की हत्या के बाद दहाड़ दहाड़ रोते हुए बोल रही थी। भाजपा बूथ अध्यक्ष के पुत्र रंजीत कुमार दसवीं पास कर इंटर में नामांकन ही कराया था और राजनीति से कोसों दूर होने के बाद भी राजनीतिक षडयंत्र का शिकार हो गया और जान चली गई। बूथ अध्यक्ष के पुत्र की हत्या के बाद न तो भाजपा जिला कमेटी से कोई हालचाल लेने गया और न ही प्रतिनिधि उसे आश्वासन देने पहुंचे कि उसे न्याय मिलेगा।

