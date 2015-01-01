पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:जमीन ब्रोकर का रास्ता रोक 7-8 राउंड फायरिंग, एक गोली चेहरे पर लगी

कटिहार /पूर्णिया3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गोली से घायल ब्रोकर का एक्स-रे। दांत में स्टील की क्लिप रहने के कारण गोली नाक से निकली।
  • रंजिश व जमीन विवाद में दो बाइक पर सवार पांच अपराधियों ने कटिहार में दिया वारदात को अंजाम

कटिहार के कोशी कॉलोनी के पास जमीन ब्रोकर को दो बाइक पर सवार पांच अपराधियों ने रोका और ताबड़तोड़ 7-8 राउंड फायर कर दी। अपराधियों ने हत्या की मंशा से ही उस पर गोलियां चलाई थी। बताया जाता है कि 7-8 राउंड गोली में एक गोली उसके चेहरे पर लगी, लेकिन गोली की दिशा बदल जाने के कारण उसकी जान बच गई। सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के आॅफिसर्स कॉलोनी के रहने वाले भानू प्रताप सिंह की हालत गंभीर है। पूर्णिया के मैक्स-7 में उसका इलाज चल रहा है। गोली मारने का कारण आपसी रंजिश व जमीन विवाद बताया जा रहा है। वह पढ़ाई के साथ जमीन ब्रोकर का भी काम करता है। गोली से घायल युवक ने फोन कर अपने भाई को घटनास्थल पर बुलाया। भाई राहुल सिंह ने उसे इलाज के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। चिकित्सक ने स्थिति गंभीर देख उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए पूर्णिया रेफर कर दिया है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही सहायक थानाध्यक्ष पुलिस दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच की। कृष्णनंदन सिंह के बेटे भानु प्रताप उरांव टोला से अपने घर लौट रहे थे कि रास्ते में अज्ञात पांच अपराधियों ने उस पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इसमें एक गोली उसके चेहरे पर लगी लेकिन उसके दांत में पिन रहने के कारण गोली की दिशा बदल गई। गोली उसके नाक व कान को क्षतिग्रस्त करते हुए बाहर निकल गई।

निजी अस्पताल में कटिहार के थानाध्यक्ष घायल का लिया गया फर्द बयान
कटिहार के सहायक थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार घायल का फर्द बयान लेने पूर्णिया मैक्स अस्पताल पहुंचे। होश में आने के बाद घायल ने दर्ज अपने फर्द बयान में बताया कि वह रंजीत चौधरी अपने घर की ओर जा रहे थे कि दो मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार पांच अपराधियों ने उसे रोका और एक व्यक्ति के बारे में पूछने लगा। इसी बीच उसमें शामिल अपराधी पिस्टल निकालकर मुझ पर गोली फायर कर दी। भानू प्रताप ने किसी भी अपराधी को पहचानने से इंकार किया है। इधर, पुलिस अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी में
जुट गई है।

पिता बोले-घटना किस कारण से हुई अभी इसकी जानकारी मुझे नहीं
पूर्णिया के भवानीपुर प्रखंड के अकबरपुर ओपी अंर्तगत डुमरा के मूल निवासी घायल 26 वर्षीय भानू कुमार सिंह का मैक्स-7 में इलाज चल रहा है। अस्पताल में घायल युवक के पिता कृष्णनंदन सिंह ने बताया कि मैं रिश्तेदार के शादी समारोह में पटना गया हुआ था। खबर मिली की भानू को किसी ने गोली मार दी। आईसीयू में उसका इलाज चल रहा है। घटना किस कारण से हुई है, इसकी जानकारी अभी मुझे नहीं है। जब तक भानू आईसीयू से बाहर नहीं आ जाता, तब तक कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता है। परिजनों ने बताया कि वह कटिहार में ही पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ जमीन ब्रोकरी का भी काम करता है। वे लोग पिछले कई वर्षो से कटिहार के मिरचाईबाड़ी के समीप किराए के मकान में रहते हैं। ऐसी आशंका जताई जा रही है कि किसी जमीन विवाद के कारण ही हत्या करने के लिए अपराधियों ने उसे गोली मारी है।

पांच अज्ञात अपराधियों के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई एफआईआर

सहायक थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि घायल के बयान पर स्थानीय सहायक थाने में पांच अज्ञात अपराधियों के विरूद्ध आर्म्स एक्ट व हत्या के प्रयास को ले प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस मामले की तफ्तीश में जुट गई है।

