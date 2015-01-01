पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूफ टॉप गार्डेनिंग:छत को हरा भरा करने को सरकार दे रही 50 % अनुदान

कटिहार| कुमार गौरव4 घंटे पहले
  • बागवानी के शौकीन लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी, 300-350 स्क्वायर फीट छत होने के बाद मिलेगा योजना का लाभ
  • बागवानी के लिए उद्यान निदेशालय देगा 25 हजार रुपए तक का अनुदान, ताकि शहर के लोग इसे अधिक से अधिक अपनाएं

बागवानी के शौकीन लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी है। सरकार रूफ टॉप गार्डेनिंग के लिए राष्ट्रीय बागवानी मिशन के तहत सरकार राशि मुहैय्या करवा रही है और 50 फीसदी अनुदान दे रही है। लेकिन इसके लिए आपके पास 300-350 स्क्वायर फीट छत हो। छत पर बागवानी के लिए उद्यान निदेशालय द्वारा 25 हजार रुपए तक का अनुदान दिया जा रहा है ताकि शहर के लोग इसे अधिक से अधिक अपनाएं। अनुदान की राशि 50 % तक होगी। जिसमें लाभार्थी को भी अपने 25 हजार रुपए लगाने पड़ते हैं। इसके लिए कम से कम साढ़े तीन सौ स्क्वायर फीट छत जरूरी है। छत पर शेड लगाने से लेकर पटवन विधि का कार्य हॉर्टिकल्चर विभाग करता है। छत पर बागवानी के लिए ड्रिप सिस्टम से पटवन का कार्य किया जाता है।

वातारण में प्रदूषण के बढ़ते दबाव के कारण सरकारी स्तर पर की जा रही है कोशिश
दरअसल बढ़ती गर्मी, शहर का कंक्रीट में बदलना, भूजल स्तर में कमी व वातारण में प्रदूषण के बढ़ते दवाब के कारण ऐसी योजनाएं प्रचलन में आ रही हैं। ऐसे हालात से निबटने के लिए सरकारी स्तर पर कई तरह की कोशिश की जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा जल शक्ति अभियान समेत रूफ टॉप गार्डेनिंग को तवज्जो दिया जा रहा है। राज्य सरकार भी केंद्र सरकार के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर ऐसी योजनाओं को गति देने में लगी है।

कारगर व किफायती हैं योजनाएं, भागलपुर, गया, बिहारशरीफ, पटना, व मुजफ्फरपुर जिलों में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में चल रही है योजना
छत पर लगे पौधे के पटवन के लिए ड्रिप सिस्टम आरंभ किया गया है। इसमें न तो जल की बर्बादी होती है न ही अधिक गंदगी फैलती है। फसल को जल की सही मात्रा भी मिल जाती है। सूबे के गया, बिहारशरीफ, पटना, भागलपुर व मुजफ्फरपुर जिलों में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के रूप में चलाया जा रहा है। प्रोजेक्ट के सफल होने के बाद कटिहार जैसे शहरों में भी लागू किया जाएगा। इस विषय पर निदेशक उद्यान बिहार पटना ने भी अपनी सहमति दे दी है और जल्द ही सूबे के सभी 38 जिलों में लागू किए जाने की उम्मीद है। योजना को अमल में लाकर आप अपने छत को हरा भर रख सकते हैं और घर में उपजी सब्जी व फलों का आनंद ले सकते हैं। इसके तहत टमाटर, मिर्च, साग, अमरूद, बैंगन, केला, आम जैसी फसलों को छत पर तैयार किया जा सकता है।

पारंपरिक स्रोतों को सहेजने की दिशा में कवायद
जीवन बचाना है तो हमें अपने पुराने दिनों में लौटना होगा। जल के पारंपरिक स्रोतों को सहेजने के साथ उन्हें पुनर्जीवित करना होगा। भूमि कम होने की चिंता लोगों को सता रही है। इस चिंता से निजात दिलाने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों का दल कई वर्षों से इस रूफ टॉप गार्डेनिंग पर शोध कर रहा था। विशेषज्ञों ने अब छत पर बागवानी के रूप में विकल्प को सामने लाया है। जिले में छत पर बागवानी के लिए विभाग को लिखा गया है जल्द कवायद शुरू की जाएगी।
-डॉ. राहुल कुमार, जिला उद्यान पदाधिकारी, कटिहार

