उदासीनता:प्रखंड मुख्यालय की दूरी तय करने में लगता है 200 रुपए

अमदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय से गदाई दियारा लौटते नाव पर सवार ग्रामीण।
  • करीब पांच दशक से गदाई दियारा में बसे लोग आवागमन के समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं, जिम्मेदार अनजान

गदाई दियारा गांव की आबादी 7 से 8 हजार है। यहां के लोगों को प्रखंड मुख्यालय जाने के लिए 200 रुपए खर्च करने होते हैं। प्रखंड मुख्यालय से गदाई दियारा की दूरी 7-8 किमी है लेकिन 3 किलोमीटर की चौड़ाई में गंगा नदी बहती जिसके कारण लोगों को नाव का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। करीब पांच दशक से गदाई दियारा में बसे लोग आवागमन के समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। अमदाबाद प्रखंड का एक पंचायत चौकिया पहाड़पुर है। जिसकी आधी आवादी गंगा नदी के इस पार है। तो आधी आवादी गंगा नदी के उस पार है। गंगा नदी में नियमित रूप से नौका का परिचालन नहीं होने से लोगों को नदी आर-पार करने में काफी कठिनाई होती है। प्राथमिक उपचार से लेकर बैंक में रकम जमा- निकासी करना हो या किसी सरकारी कार्यालय में कार्य हो ऐसे तमाम तरह के कार्य को लेकर गदाई दियारा के लोगों को अमदाबाद प्रखंड मुख्यालय में आना पड़ता है। ग्रामीण बासरोपन अमित सिंह, विजय सिंह, चंदन सिंह, श्रीनिवास सिंह, उत्तम सिंह, अमरनाथ सिंह सहित कई लोगों ने बताया कि नियमित रूप से नौका नहीं चलने के कारण कठिनाई होती है। नाव से उस पार जाने में प्रति व्यक्ति को दो सौ रु नाव भाड़ा देना पड़ता है।

झारखंड सीमा से सटा है गदाई दियारा
दियारा क्षेत्र का यह इलाका पश्चिम में झारखंड की सीमा से भी सटा हुआ। दक्षिण- पूरब में पश्चिम बंगाल राज्य से सटा हुआ है। लोग दैनिक उपभोग की वस्तुओं के लिए तो झारखंड के बाजारों पर निर्भर हैं। वही अनाज की बिक्री पश्चिम बंगाल के मथुरापुर में करते हैं। लेकिन विभिन्न सरकारी कार्यों एवं अन्य कई तरह के कार्यों को लेकर प्रतिदिन दर्जनों लोग का प्रखंड मुख्यालय तक आना-जाना रहता है। बहरहाल इस तरह की समस्या से गदाई दियारा की एक बड़ी आबादी लंबे समय से जूझ रही है। स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि ग्रामीणों की समस्या को लेकर अब तक कोई समुचित कार्रवाई नहीं की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन भी समस्या के समाधान के लिए कोई विभागीय कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

