पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परिणाम:बिहार पुलिस एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बनाए गए कृष्णकांत मंडल

कटिहार5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतगणना स्थल पर परिणाम जानने के लिए मौजूद प्रत्याशी।
  • बिहार पुलिस एसोसिएशन की रेल शाखा का चुनाव संपन्न, पांच पदों के लिए कुल 10 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे

बिहार पुलिस एसोसिएशन की रेल शाखा का चुनाव सोमवार की देर शाम संपन्न हुआ। कृष्णकांत मंडल को अध्यक्ष चुना गया। पांच पदों के लिए कुल दस प्रत्याशी ने चुनाव में भाग लिया। जमालपुर रेल मंडल से कटिहार पहुंचे चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक ने शांति, सौहार्द व निष्पक्ष माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न कराया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बिहार पुलिस ऐसोसिएशन की रेल शाखा का चुनाव सोमवार को जमालपुर से आए पर्यवेक्षक गोपाल यादव एवं विजय सिंह सहित अन्य की देखरेख में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल व निष्पक्ष चुनाव संपन्न कराया गया। इस चुनाव में मतदाताओं की कुल संख्या 152 थी। जिसमें 131 मतदाताओं ने अपने प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मतदान किया।

पुलिस पदाधिकारी को अपने-अपने पक्ष में मतदान कराने को लेकर कई दिनों से जुटे में थे प्रत्याशी
बिहार पुलिस एसोसिएशन रेल शाखा के चुनाव में पांच पद के लिए दस प्रत्याशी मैदान में खड़े थे। पुुलिस निरीक्षक, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक, सहायक अवर निरीक्षक सहित दस प्रत्याशी मैदान में एक दूसरे के विरुद्ध चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। एक पक्ष की ओर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कृष्णकांत यादव, मंत्री पद के लिए अवर निरीक्षक ज्योति प्रकाश, उपाध्यक्ष के लिए सहायक अवर निरीक्षक धनंजय कुमार कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए सहायक अवर निरीक्षक हरेंद्र ठाकुर संयुक्त मंत्री के लिए सहायक अवर निरीक्षक आदर्श कुमार प्रिया मतदान में खड़े थे। तो दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए पुलिस निरीक्षक कृष्णकांत मंडल, मंत्री पद के लिए अवर निरीक्षक मनोज सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष के लिए सहायक अवर निरीक्षक सुभाष कुमार यादव, कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए सहायक अवर निरीक्षक पारसनाथ सिंह, संयुक्त मंत्री के लिए विश्वनाथ मजुमदार खड़े थे। दोनों पक्ष के प्रत्याशी पुलिस पदाधिकारी को अपने-अपने पक्ष में मतदान कराने को लेकर कई दिनों से जुटे हुए थे। दोनों पक्ष के प्रत्याशी अपने-अपने पक्ष में लगातार प्रचार-प्रसार भी करते आ रहे थे। सोमवार की शाम चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया।

पुलिस एसोसिएशन चुनाव का रिजल्ट
कृष्णकांत मंडल, अध्यक्ष
अवर निरीक्षक मनोज सिंह, मंत्री
सहायक अवर निरीक्षक पारसनाथ सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष
सहायक अवर निरीक्षक विश्वनाथ मजूमदार, संयुक्त मंत्री
उपसभापति के तौर पर सहायक अवर निरीक्षक धनंजय कुमार चुनाव में विजेता चुने गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें