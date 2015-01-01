पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:प्रेमी ने केरोसिन छिड़क कर जलाने का किया प्रयास

कटिहार15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दस माह पूर्व युवक पर शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण करने की है प्राथमिकी दर्ज

कोढ़ा थानाक्षेत्र अंतर्गत नायाटोला जुराबगंज की एक युवती को प्रेमी आशीष कुमार सहित उनके परिजनों ने केरोसिन छिड़कर आग लगाने का प्रयास करते हुए जान से मारने की नियत से रविवार को मारपीट किया। इस संबंध में पीड़ित युवती ने कोढ़ा थाना में आवेदन देकर आठ लोगों पर नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। कोढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि आवेदन मिला है जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। विदित हो कि 13 जनवरी 2020 को नामजद आरोपी में आशीष कुमार पर गांधी मैदान पटना थाना में शादी का झांसा देकर यौन शोषण करने का प्राथमिकी पीड़ित युवती द्वारा दर्ज कराया गया था जिसको लेकर आए दिन विवाद होता रहता है। पीड़ित युवती ने दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा है कि रविवार को वह अपने बूआ के घर किसी काम से गई थी। इस दौरान आशीष अपने परिजनों के साथ आया और किरासन तेल का डब्बा लेकर मेरे उपर फेंकना चाहा तभी बूआ ने बीच बचाव किया तो आशीष आैर उसके परिजनों ने लाठी डंडा से मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया। जिसमें निमिशा और उसकी बूआ घायल हो गई। जिसे इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लाया गया।

आरोपी प्रेमी वायु सेना बिहटा में हैं पदस्थापित
युवक आशीष कुमार को अपने ही पड़ोस के एक 24 वर्षीय युवती से प्रेम हो गया था। आशीष कुमार वायु सेना में बिहटा पटना में पदास्थापित है। युवती 19 अक्टूबर 2019 को पटना किसी काम से गई थी कि आशीष ने उसे दानापुर मिलने के बुलाया और दानापुर से बिहटा स्थित एयर फोर्स क्वाटर पर ले गया। युवक आशीष युवती के साथ अश्लील हरकत करने लगा तो युवती ने इसका विरोध किया।

की जाएगी कार्रवाई
मारपीट का मामले में आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है। पुलिस हर बिंदु पर जांच कर रही है। पटना में दर्ज प्राथमिकी की जानकारी नहीं है। फिलहाल मारपीट के मामले में जांच की जा रही है। निश्चित रूप से कार्रवाई होगी।
रविन्द्र कुमार, कोढ़ा थानाध्यक्ष,कटिहार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतीन बार असम के सीएम रहे गोगोई का 86 साल की उम्र में निधन, इंदिरा गांधी से नरसिंहराव तक केंद्र की राजनीति में रहे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें