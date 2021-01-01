पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अफगानी नागरिकों के नाम आवंटित है रसोई गैस

कटिहार5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारत गैस एजेंसी। - Dainik Bhaskar
भारत गैस एजेंसी।
  • मनी लांड्रिग के आरोप में हुए थे गिरफ्तार, पांचों अफगानी नागरिक पूर्णिया जेल में है बंद

कटिहार में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोप में गिरफ्तार पांच विदेशी नागरिकों से जुड़ी कई अहम खुलासे लगातार सामने आ रहा है। 15 दिसंबर 2020 को कटिहार नगर थाना क्षेत्र के चौधरी मोहल्ला से इंटेलिजेंस के सूचना पर कटिहार पुलिस ने पांच विदेशी नागरिक गुलाम मोहम्मद, दाऊद, कामरान, शेरगुल खान और फजल को गिरफ्तार किया था। पांचों अफगानी पूर्णिया जेल में है। इस बीच कई दस्तावेज पुलिस के हाथ लगी है। जिससे साबित होता है कि इन पांचों में से शेर गुल खान के नाम से गैस कनेक्शन भी था और यह गैस कनेक्शन साल 2012 में कंजूमर नंबर 56265309 से भारत गैस के प्रेम गैस एजेंसी से आवंटित हुआ था। जबकि किसी भी विदेशी नागरिक को वैद्य प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर ही विशेष अनुमति पर गैस कनेक्शन देने का नियम है। दस्तावेज में साफ है कि 1250 रुपया जमा कर शेरगुल ने अपने नाम से एक सिलेंडर का आवंटन करवाया था और वह इसी कंजूमर नंबर के आधार पर 2015 तक लगातार गैस सिलेंडर लेते रहे है। इसमें उनके अस्थाई पते के रूप में नगर थाना क्षेत्र के ही फल पट्टी मंगल बाजार का पता दिया हुआ है। जबकि हाल के दिनों में 15 दिसंबर 2020 को सभी अफगानी नागरिकों के गिरफ्तारी कटिहार चौधरी मोहल्ला के मुनाजिर हुसैन के आवास से हुआ है। जहां अन्य अफगानी नागरिकों के साथ शेररगुल खान भी भाड़े में रह रहा था।

एजेंसी अपने स्तर से निश्चित जांच करेगी
इस मामले पर प्रेम गैस एजेंसी के मैनेजर सुभाष सिंह ने अपना पक्ष रखते हुए कहा कि साल 2012 में जब यह गैस कनेक्शन आवंटन हुआ था। उस समय बहुत ज्यादा कागजों का सत्यापन नहीं होता था। यह प्रक्रिया साल 2015 से शुरू हुआ है। जब से यह बैंक से लिंक करवाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उचित दस्तावेज शेरगुल खान द्वारा पेश नहीं किए जा पाने कारण उनका गैस कनेक्शन फिलहाल अपने आप बंद हो गया है। हालांकि किस तरह से उस समय गैस कनेक्शन आवंटित हुआ था। एजेंसी अपने स्तर पर इस पर निश्चित जांच करेगी। बताते चलें मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोप में गिरफ्तार पांच नागरिकों के मामले में अब भी इन सभी को आश्रय देने वाला मकान मालिक मुनाजिर हुसैन और एक अफगानी नागरिक अब तक फरार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser