सुविधा:एनएफ रेलवे इस सप्ताह सात ट्रेनाें का कर रही है परिचालन

कटिहार19 घंटे पहले
  • छह ट्रेनें वन वे व एक कटिहार तक राउंड करेगी

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर एनएफ रेलवे ने श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए कई राज्यों से एक दर्जन से भी अधिक त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन कटिहार सहित अन्य रेल मंडल के लिए किया गया। बता दे कि दिल्ली सहित अन्य राज्यों से कटिहार सहित पूर्वोत्तर में ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया गया है। एन एफ रेलवे मालीगांव के मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शुभानंन चंदा ने बताया कि इस सप्ताह से और सात ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। जिनमें छह ट्रेनें केवल वन वे यात्रा करेगी एवं एक ट्रेन आनंद बिहार टर्मिनल से कटिहार तक राउंड ट्रीप पर यात्रा करेगी। ट्रेन नंबर 05688 अलीपुरद्वार जंक्शन से लोकमान्य तिलक के लिए 13 एवं 15 नंवबर को दिन के 10.30 बजेे रवाना होगी। ट्रेन नंबर 05680 गुवाहाटी से माहुंडीह के लिए 14 नवंबर को सुबह छह बजे रवाना होगी। ट्रेन नंबर 05685 सिलचर से कानपुर 14 नवंबर 10 बजे रवाना होगी और 16 नवंबर को कानपुर सेंट्रल पहुंचेगी। ट्रेन नंबर 05686 डिब्रुगढ़ से प्रयागराज 14 नवंबर को 12 बजे रवाना होगी। 05687 न्यू तिनसुकिया से नागपुर के लिए 14 नवंबर को सुबह छह बजे रवाना होगी। ट्रेन नंबर 08563 विशाखापतनम से सुबह 8.50 बजे डिब्रुगढ़ के लिए रवाना होगी। दिल्ली के आनंद बिहार टर्मिनल से 14 एवं 17 नवंबर को दिन के 11.15 बजे कटिहार के लिए रवाना होगी। वापसी दिशा में स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 04479 कटिहार से 15 एवं 18 नवंबर को 12.30 मिनट पर आनंद बिहार के लिए खुलेगी।

