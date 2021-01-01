पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:दूसरे दिन 10267 छात्रों ने दी परीक्षा, 197 रहे अनुपस्थित, कदाचार में धराए चार निष्कासित

हरिशंकर नायक उच्च विद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार के समीप खड़े छात्र। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरिशंकर नायक उच्च विद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार के समीप खड़े छात्र।
  • कदाचार में लिप्त पाए गए संबंधित कक्ष में प्रतिनियुक्त वीक्षक पर भी की जाएगी कार्रवाई
  • जूता पहनने के नियम को लागू करने पर ठंड में छात्र छात्राओं को मिली राहत

इंटरमीडिएट की वार्षिक परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन दोनों पालियों में 10464 परीक्षार्थियों में से 10267 परीक्षार्थी ने परीक्षा दी। विभिन्न केंद्रों से 197 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में विज्ञान संकाय और कला संकाय के गणित विषय के 3348 में से 3302 ने परीक्षा दी। इसमें 46 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में कला के भूगोल व वोकेशनल कोर्स के अंग्रेजी विषय के 7116 में से 6965 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। इसमें 151 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे और दो केंद्रों से चार परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया। दूसरी पाली में डीएस कॉलेज एवं सूर तुलसी इंटर कॉलेज में उड़नदस्ता दल की जांच के दौरान एसडीओ शंकर शरण ओमी ने 4 परीक्षार्थियों को कदाचार में लिप्त पाए जाने पर निष्कासित किया गया। विभागीय सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों परीक्षा केंद्र के जिस कक्ष में परीक्षार्थी कदाचार में लिप्त पाए गए उस कक्ष ने प्रतिनियुक्त वीक्षक पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसडीओ शंकर शरण ओमी ने कई केंद्रों का लगातार दौरा कर परीक्षा केंद्र का जायजा लिया। वहीं बुधवार को पहली पाली में विज्ञान संकाय के लिए केमिस्ट्री और दूसरी पाली में कला संकाय के लिए अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा आयोजित होगी।

कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच समय पर पहुंचे परीक्षार्थी
परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन भी सुबह पूरा शहर कुहासे से लिपटा रहा। कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच परीक्षार्थी केंद्रों पर भागते नजर आए। दूसरे दिन भी परीक्षार्थी सुबह 8:30 बजे तक परीक्षा केंद्र पहुंच गए थे। हालांकि विभाग के जूता पहनने के नियम को लागू करने पर इस ठंड में छात्र छात्राओं को राहत मिली है। वहीं अधिकांश छात्र मास्क के बजाय चेहरा पर मफलर ढके नजर आए। हालांकि 11 बजे के बाद मौसम साफ हो जाने से परीक्षा दे रहे परीक्षार्थियों को ठंड से राहत मिली।

दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस बल के जवान दिखे मुस्तैद
परीक्षा केंद्रों पर विधि व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त बनाए रखने के लिए सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों के 200 मीटर की परिधि में धारा 144 लागू किया गया है। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शांति व विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए दंडाधिकारी के साथ पुलिस बल के अधिकारी व जवान मुस्तैद नजर आए। परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से पहले परीक्षा केंद्रों के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर परीक्षार्थियों की सघन तलाशी ली गई। इसके बाद ही परीक्षार्थियों को अंदर प्रवेश करने दिया गया।

यातायात व्यवस्था रही अस्त-व्यस्त
परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन भी परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास यातायात व्यवस्था पूरी तरह अस्त-व्यस्त रही। दूसरी पाली के छात्रों के परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जाने व प्रथम पाली के परीक्षार्थी का परीक्षा देकर निकलने के दौरान शहर में जगह-जगह जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। महेश्वरी एकैडमी, हरीशंकर नायक उच्च विद्यालय, मारवाड़ी पाठशाला, हाई स्कूल, डीएस कॉलेज, केबी झा कॉलेज व शरीफगंज के समक्ष सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति रही। परीक्षार्थियों को केंद्रों पर पहुंचने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

