गिरफ्तारी:मनीष मोना कांड में अब तक सिर्फ मनोज की गिरफ्तारी, अन्य तीन आरोपी पकड़ से बाहर

कटिहार5 घंटे पहले
  • 24 फरवरी की देर रात मनीष अपने परिवार के साथ किया था सुसाइड

मनीष मोना एवं उसके चार वर्षीय पुत्र की मौत के मामले में मुफ्फसिल थाना में दर्ज कांड संख्या 57/2020 में उकसाने के मामले में चार अभियुक्तों को प्राथमिकी आरोपी बनाया गया था। जिसमें एक माह बाद एक प्राथमिकी अभियुक्त मनोज यादव की गिरफ्तारी हुई। शेष अब भी फरार है। इस घटना में अगर प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति नहीं होता तो अब तक पुलिस उसके घरों की मिट्टी तक कुरेद डालती। मनीष मोना हत्याकांड में सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर चार लोगों के विरुद्ध हत्या के लिए उकसाने सहित अन्य धाराओं के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई थी। मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के मेडिकल कॉलेज के समीप प्रमोद यादव के यहां किराये के मकान में मनीष अपनी पत्नी व बच्चे के साथ रहता था। साथ ही वहां एक होटल भी संचालित करता था। 24 फरवरी 2020 की देर रात मनीष ने आत्महत्या के पूर्व चार पन्ने का एक सुसाइड नोट लिखकर पहले अपने जान से प्यारे बच्चे सम्राट को जहर खिलाई। इसके बाद दोनों पति पत्नी ने एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर आमने सामने गले में फंदा डालकर सुसाइड कर ली थी।

कर्ज लौटाने को लेकर बनाया गया था दबाव
सुसाइड नोट में दर्शाया था कि मनोज कुमार यादव, किशोर कुमार सिंह, बमबम जी के माध्यम से पिंटू भैया से लिए कर्ज लौटाने को लेकर बनाए गए दबाव को बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाया। सुसाइड नोट को आधार पर मुफ्फसिल पुलिस ने उकसाने को लेकर मनोज यादव पिता वृहस्पति यादव बरमसिया निवासी, किशोर कुमार सिंह पिता अनिल कुमार सिंह मिरचाईबाड़ी नया टोला, पिंटू सिंह पिता जयप्रकाश सिंह इंद्रपुरी तथा बमबम आचार्य उर्फ बमबम झा पिता हरिओम झा के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज की थी। जिसमें मनोज यादव की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है।

पुलिस गिरफ्तारी के लिए है प्रयासरत, छापेमारी जारी
कांड संख्या 57/2020 में सभी अभियुक्त फरार चल रहे हैं। पुलिस आरोपित की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर प्रयासरत है।
रंजीत कुमार, मफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष, कटिहार।

